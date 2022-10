In this episode of the Bet Chicago Sports Podcast, Shane Jackson is joined by Nick Dais to recap the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Bears. They also talk about some of the biggest storylines from the rest of the NFL Week 4 slate.

First-time bettors in Illinois, register today with Caesars Sportsbook to get their new user offer.

Or download our podcast in Apple Podcasts here.

Find us on Spotify here.