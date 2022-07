Lakeside Festival 2021 Friends Vanessa Castro (from left), Makayla Simonic and Lilly Claussen, all 13 and of Crystal Lake, feel the effects of centrifugal force on the Sizzler ride during the annual Lakeside Festival at the Dole and Lakeside Arts Park on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)