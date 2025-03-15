Lessons only learned the hard way

While I have been fortunate during my life to travel many places both inside and outside of the United States, the last trip brought me a new evaluation of the plans.

My younger sister and I had both wanted to experience the Panama Canal for years. Finally, we had two retired people who could make plans that just might coincide.

In the fall we worked on a plan to see and go through the canal. My sister had taken Viking cruises before and felt that for people of our age this would work quite well. She booked us on a cruise that would leave from Fort Lauderdale, make numerous stops along the way, and end up going through the canal and letting us disembark at Panama City, Panama. We would then arrange flights home, she to Seattle and I to Midway in Chicago. Simple enough.

I found that there was only one airline that could fit my times and destinations. There was a booking service that was recommended for booking Delta. The online name was justfly.com. I got on the internet and started to book the flight home. I would fly my favorite airline, Southwest to Fort Lauderdale.

I received confirming paperwork with times and flights from justify, and all fit my needs. I kept those papers as I had heard that Delta was a bit notorious about rebooking flights. And they did. Twice. They first set the departure time at 9 a.m., a bit early since the cruise line suggested that we catch a bus to the Panama airport at 5 a.m.

Then the flight was changed to 1:30 p.m., and I was relieved. No need to wake at 4 a.m. for an all-day trip. Unfortunately, my luck changed yet again, and it was back to the 9 a.m. departure.

Each time there was a change. I carefully read the printout to make sure it was Panama City to Atlanta, and then Atlanta to Chicago. It appeared totally correct.

As I have been trained, I opened my computer on the day before the flight to check in. I entered my code and checked the appropriate boxes. Then I saw something that almost stopped my heart. For the first time next the flight number, time and departure city were the words Panama City, FLORIDA! What? The wrong Panama City.

I will admit that I had seen the three letter codes next to flights but never a state or country behind it. The code for Panama City, Panama, is PTY. The code for Panama City, Florida, is ECP. A little hard for the non-professional to discern if one is not thinking there could be two airports with the same city name.

It was time to act. Having a sister who had worked for Microsoft for years, there was only one person to work my computer for help. She found that there was only one flight with Delta going from Panama City, Panama, to Chicago, and it had a same stop in Atlanta, but with a fairly long layover. So, we tried to book it. One seat left. Only first-class. And $3,000! We booked it. I wanted home and had no desire to spend an extra day waiting for another expensive flight.

I did call Delta, and they, of course, told me that the agent and not the airline had made the mistake, but agreed to write off the $450 original ticket price. Netting a mere $2,550. They suggested that I work on the agency, which I had never used before, to get some relief.

I still had to arise at 4 a.m. and board the bus at 5 a.m. The ride to the airport took me through the downtown of Panama City, and it was incredible. Skyscraper after skyscraper. Looked like a rival of New York or Chicago.

When I got to the airport, I explained my situation to the desk attendant, and he informed me that two other people had shown up that day with tickets out of Panama City, Florida, and had not discovered it in advance as I had. He explained that there was nothing he could do for them and sent them to the Delta office. He felt bad in that there were no other flights that day from there to the U.S.

The airport was fine. We loaded on time and landed timely as well. We had to find our baggage and go through customs. Again, no problem. But it was then that I heard of the Delta flight rolling over while trying to land in Toronto. It was all over the news.

I rechecked my bag and went to find my next gate. Atlanta airport is perhaps the busiest one in the U.S. The walk was a bit long, but well-marked. I found TSA and went through with ease. Then I walked to my gate. On the sign was a simple one word. Delayed.

I inquired and was told that it would be hours, but not with any precision. I then looked at the neighboring gates. All were Delta, and all said the same terrible word. Apparently, the crash had totally disrupted the airline. Finally, at 1 a.m., we had a plane and the flight to Chicago was quick. I did hear the pilot tell a flight attendant that they had looked all over to find this plane.

I arrived in Chicago at 3 a.m. I had gotten up at 3 a.m. central time. I left Panama in 85-degree weather. As I got in my car to drive home, I glanced at the thermometer which read -2 degrees. I was just glad to be home.

So, thanks, sister, for a memorable trip. However, I will always check the airport code to make sure I have the state or a country correct. More on the fun parts of Panama and other countries soon.