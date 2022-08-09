2022 Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for Aug. 9

CHICAGO – Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, Shaw Local will grade the Bears’ offensive and defensive performances.

Shaw Local Senior Bears analyst Hub Arkush and Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond will be out at Halas Hall in Lake Forest each day during camp. Follow Hammond on Twitter here, and follow Arkush on Twitter here.

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same, either. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be reduced to a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won’t make or break the season.

Offense: C+

The Bears were already without several wide receivers when David Moore went down with an apparent right knee injury. Tight end Cole Kmet appeared to be a limited participant during the second half of practice Tuesday.

During a two-minute drill, quarterback Justin Fields was working with the likes of Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Tajae Sharpe and Nsimba Webster at receiver. Tight end Chase Allen took reps in place of Kmet. The offense still drove 68 yards down field, but couldn’t find the end zone as time ran out.

Offensive star of the day: Darnell Mooney

Mooney made a ridiculous one-handed catch along the sideline during an 11-on-11 session. It was arguably the most impressive catch of training camp so far.

Look ma, one hand ✋ pic.twitter.com/M6HTAWrpxJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 9, 2022

Defense: B-

The defense continues to look good against the Bears’ passing attack. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and linebacker Matthew Adams nearly had interceptions during team drills.

Even without cornerback Kyler Gordon, the secondary blanketed the Bears’ receivers for much of the day – but that might say more about the depleted receivers than anything. Early on in practice, Fields was having a tough time finding open targets. He had a little more success later and did well in goal-line situations.

Defensive star of the day: Jaquan Brisker

Brisker looks to be a very capable blitzer. He created pressure a couple of times coming off the edge.