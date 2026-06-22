Chicago Bears set for second joint practice with Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, right, smiles as he talks with offensive guard Jonah Jackson during the team's practice in Lake Forest earlier this month. (Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The NFL announced Monday that the Chicago Bears will hold a second joint practice with the Tennessee Titans in August. The Titans will host the Bears on Aug. 27 before the teams wrap up the preseason with a game two days later at Nissan Stadium.

The league also announced when the Bears would open training camp at Halas Hall. Rookies will report to camp on July 25, while the veterans will join on July 28.

Chicago head coach Ben Johnson had already confirmed during the team’s spring offseason program that the Bears would travel to Cincinnati for a joint practice against the Bengals on Aug. 20. The teams will then play against each other at Paycor Stadium for a preseason game on Aug. 22.

This preseason will make the first time the Bears will hold a joint practice against the Titans in recent memory. The two teams played against each other at Soldier Field to kick off the 2024 season.

The Bears and Bengals had some familiarity with each other over the past couple of years.

Chicago traveled to Cincinnati last season, where the Bears pulled off one of their seven comeback wins after trailing with two minutes left in the game. Quarterback Caleb Williams threw a go-ahead pass to tight end Colston Loveland in the final minute.

It will also be the second time the teams will hold a joint practice against each other in three years. Chicago hosted Cincinnati at Halas Hall in Lake Forest in 2024, when the Bengals suffered a couple of serious injuries as they practiced during downpours.

This preseason will mark the first time in a couple years that the Bears won’t host a joint practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. Chicago hosted Cincinnati for one in 2024 and then hosted both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills for practices before their preseason games last year.

NFL teams have used joint practices more in recent years to get ready for the regular season. Coaches like the controlled environment in positional and team drills rather than preseason games. Although starters take part in both joint practices and preseason games, more teams have placed a greater importance in the practices, sometimes sitting starters for games.