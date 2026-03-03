Five defensive linemen the Chicago Bears should keep an eye on after the NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone. Teams got a chance to check out the best prospects for April’s draft and will now set their offseason plans as the new league begins next week.

That includes the Chicago Bears.

Both Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson will have some tough decisions to make over the coming weeks as they try to build upon a season where Chicago won the NFC North and reached the NFC divisional round. None will be bigger than how to fix their defensive line.

The Bears might be limited in how they find reinforcements, though. They’re still above the salary cap and won’t have too much room to make a splash for the top free agents even if they make some moves to create cap relief.

The upcoming draft presents opportunities to make those needed changes. Chicago has all of its draft picks this year, including No. 25 overall. Both Poles and Johnson felt good about the defensive end and tackle classes this year and didn’t feel a need to prioritize one of the other.

“I’m not going to pigeonhole us into saying that we have to build this roster, Ryan is not going to do the same thing either,” Johnson said last week in Indianapolis at the combine. “We just want to find some really good football players that love to play the game, that love to compete, that want to win football games, and we’ll figure it out from there.”

Depending on how the draft plays out, there’s a good chance the Bears could use their top two picks on the defensive line.

Here are five defensive linemen who could be in play for the Bears in the first or second round of the draft.

Peter Woods, Clemson, DT

While the focus of the offseason for many will be boosting the edge, the Bears should focus on improving the interior of their line.

Chicago’s tackles had minimal production both in the run defense and the pass rush. The future of the spot is also uncertain. Gervon Dexter is entering the final year of his rookie contract while Grady Jarrett will be 33 next season.

Woods didn’t put up the best statistics in 2025 — he had 30 tackles and two sacks — but he flashed plenty of potential to be a menace up the middle with his 6-foot-2, 298-pound frame. He also showed that he can be a weapon on offense, rushing for a touchdown during a game last season.

“I think that I’m a game-disrupter,” Woods said at the combine. “I’m the type of guy that causes offensive coordinators to lose sleep at night planning for me. You don’t really know where I’m going to line up. You don’t know where I’m gonna be, but you got to respect it. You need to know where I am at all times. I think that, like I said, I’m one of the best at shocking and shedding, getting rid of a man. I think that’s what our game is, to disrupt the offense.”

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State, DT

The Bears ranked as one of the worst run defenses in the league, which created more pressure on its pass rush. Chicago allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game last season (134.5)

McDonald (6-foot-2, 326) would help fix that number. He had a nose for the football and finished with 17 run stops for the Buckeyes last season. McDonald also had a career-high nine tackles for loss to go along with three sacks.

“I believe I’m the best defensive tackle in this draft class,” McDonald said. “I really pride myself on being consistent, competitive, holding my teammates accountable. I put it all together, working on my diet and just staying consistent, really doing what I got to do.”

Samford Texas A M Football Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) last season in College Station, Texas. (Sam Craft/AP)

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, Edge

Chicago defensive end Montez Sweat put up a quietly good season in 2025. While he had 10.5 sacks — the most he’s had with one team in a season — he didn’t get much support from the opposite side.

Howell could provide that burst and support. He had a consistent motor for the Aggies with his 6-foot-2, 253-pound frame and had 11.5 sacks to go along with his 14 tackles for loss.

The one question surrounds Howell’s arms. He measured in at 30 1/4 inches. But Howell wasn’t too concerned about it given his production on the field.

“That’s just the cards that I was dealt,” Howell said. “And like I said, I’m going to do everything in my power to perfect my technique, to perfect my craft in whatever way possible to make sure my game translates.”

Zion Young, Missouri, Edge

Stopping the run has been an emphasis when the Bears have talked about their pass rush. Even when some critiqued Sweat’s and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo’s performances last season, Bears staff made sure to point out how well they did in the run defense.

That should make Young an attractive prospect for the Bears. Young did a good job in stopping the run while building up his pass-rush numbers. He ended the year with 6.5 sacks and 16.5 tackle for loss for the Tigers.

“My power, me stopping the run,” Young said of his abilities. “Like I said, having the privilege to rush the passer is second. But my power, my energy, my consistency. I’m very serious during practice and it translates to the game. Preparation is very serious.”

Young also has the length that Poles and Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen like in their pass rushers. He checked in at 6-foot-6, 262 pounds. Depending how the draft plays out, he could be an option either in the first or second rounds.

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech, DT

Chicago missed a big, dominant force in the middle of its line last season. Andrew Billings provided that in the past. But he never truly regained his form last season coming off an injury and will be a free agent this month.

“I’m not going to pigeonhole us into saying that we have to build this roster, Ryan is not going to do the same thing either. We just want to find some really good football players that love to play the game, that love to compete, that want to win football games, and we’ll figure it out from there.” — Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears head coach

Hunter could fill that role with his 6-foot-3, 318-pound frame. He found his way to the ball with 10.5 tackles for loss and clogged many running lanes. Hunter added 2.5 sacks last season and could be someone the Bears could land in the second round.

“When you stop the run, you give yourself a pass rush, especially when you got dogs on the side of you” Hunter said. “So you’ll get more one-on-one blocks, so I think I can beat people one-on-one.”