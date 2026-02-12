If Ryan Poles delivers this defense, the Bears can win it all in 2026: Silvy

Put your money where your mouth is.

And so, without hesitation, the day after the Super Bowl, I placed a $100 bet at 25/1 on the Bears to win it all in 2026.

In order to be at SoFi Stadium on Valentine’s Day 2027, the Bears must get to work immediately on many issues that need to be addressed now that the offseason has officially begun. Here is my to-do list that I’d love to see them conquer.

1. Deliver a defense

Ryan Poles had himself a heck of a 2025, climbing out of the hole he created in 2024. Poles has built a championship offense and landed a premier head coach, but his defensive decisions remain suspect.

Not one acquisition via free agency or the draft last year produced an impactful player. Nashon Wright was terrific, but was a lottery ticket who will now cash in with another team in free agency. The Bears must explore every avenue this offseason to improve the pass rush, including calls regarding veterans Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson. For those who claim they would “mortgage their future,” not taking advantage of how close the Bears are with young core players would be hurting the present with nothing promised tomorrow. Yes, draft better, but the Bears must explore every avenue to significantly improve. Managing the cap is more important than ever. Ask teams like the Rams and Eagles who do it every year and contend.

2. Caleb’s climb and commitment

We got our guy; now it’s a matter of how great our guy will be. One of the things that has impressed me most about Caleb Williams is that his ground floor has been exceptional considering the circumstances. Despite the dysfunction around him in his rookie year, there was plenty of good. And his floor under Ben Johnson saw as many fantastic moments as any athlete has produced in this town since Patrick Kane, Derrick Rose and Michael Jordan. That’s the ground level. Now it’s time for Caleb to get into the lab, analyze every throw from 2025, and make corrections to be more consistent. Faster starts, quicker reads and improved accuracy are a must. If he does that, the Bears don’t just have a star quarterback, but a superstar who will lead years of contending.

3. Cunningham compensation

Former assistant GM Ian Cunningham was hired in Atlanta as the team’s new general manager. Under the Rooney rule, when minority executives or coaches are hired by another team as GM or head coach, you are entitled to two compensatory third-round draft picks in successive years.

The NFL initially denied the Bears these picks since Matt Ryan was hired as the team president and top football guy, despite both Ryan and owner Arthur Blank repeatedly explaining that Cunningham is running the show. Kevin Warren and the Bears’ ownership must forcefully demand this compensation. There should not be loopholes when it comes to equality and the Rooney rule. These picks are extremely valuable as the Bears strive to build a championship team. Many NFL stars were drafted in the third round, including franchise great Lance Briggs. Cunningham was extremely valuable to Ryan Poles, and the Bears can’t accept anything less than those two picks.

4. Ben’s balancing act

Ben Johnson is exactly what we’ve been asking for in a coach for decades. The playbook, the player development, the accountability and the psychotic fire that burns inside of him. Like Caleb, I hope he self-scouts his decision-making like he demands excellence from his own players. Going for it on 4th down and clock management can certainly be refined. This isn’t hate, it’s the evolution of a young head coach.

5. Settle the stadium situation

Shovels in the dirt shouldn’t be a motto; it should be reality. Get it done. And build Bearadise. No cutting corners, just like building a team.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.