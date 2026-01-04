Chicago Bears’ Rome Odunze, Ozzy Trapilo inactive against Lions in Week 18

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze and starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo will be inactive against the Detroit Lions in the team’s regular-season finale on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Odunze surprised some when he returned to the practice field for the first time in three weeks on Friday. He has missed the previous four games because of a foot injury that he re-aggravated against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. The Bears ruled him questionable for Sunday’s game.

Trapilo will be out after he dealt with a knee and quad injury throughout the week. He was limited at practice for the whole week and was ruled questionable for the game. Theo Benedet will likely get the start at left tackle. He started seven games for the team this season.

Safety Jaquan Brisker will be active after the team ruled him questionable with an illness.

The Bears will also be without cornerback Nick McCloud, defensive end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka, rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite and quarterback Case Keenum.

Detroit announced that tackle Penei Sewell, linebacker Alex Anzalone, offensive guard Kayode Awosika, safety Thomas Harper, wide receiver Dominic Lovett and defensive tackle Alim McNeill will all be inactive Sunday.