Silvy: Stop doubting – the Bears are real, Ben Johnson delivered, and Caleb is special

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks into his headset during their game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The twelve days of Bearsmas.

﻿Saturday, Dec. 20: The Bears miraculously beat the Packers in their most memorable win in the modern era.

Thursday, Dec. 25: The Lions lose to Minnesota, handing the Bears their first playoff berth in five years.

Saturday, Dec. 27: The Ravens blowout the Packers to give the Bears their first division crown in seven years.

Sunday, Dec. 28: The 49ers hold off the Bears in a historic shootout that once again was decided on the final play of the game, ending the hope for the number one seed in the NFC.

Have you enjoyed the ride?

As the Bears’ defense showed no sign of resistance against San Fran, my wife texted me that my oldest son was having a meltdown and added, “I’m worried for the day the Bears lose.” That loss came a couple of hours after that message. As I put Mason to bed that night, I told him to buckle up for the rest of the season.

It will be exactly a year ago on Jan. 22 when Ben Johnson was introduced to Bears fans. Most of us were blown away by what we heard. The skeptical fans asked to see it on the football field. On Jan. 22, 2026, the Bears could be on the field preparing for the NFC Championship. This is not a press conference pipe dream; it’s the Bears’ reality. The Ben Johnson reality.

Nothing Johnson preached was an empty promise or silly platitudes. He delivered on his entire mission statement. The new coach looked at Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, and Cole Kmet, who were in attendance that January day, and proclaimed, “Be comfortable with being uncomfortable.” When Caleb was asked last week about his relationship with his coach, Williams said it was quite fragile early on. The QB has been uncomfortable at times this year and is no worse for wear.

Caleb is peaking at the perfect time. How many QBs are playing better than Williams right now? You only need one hand to count. It has been a happy holiday season for the quarterback. The throw he made to Cole Kmet to ice the Eagles game was a thing of beauty. He was spectacular in the second half of the following game in Green Bay, but fell a play short. Caleb then took care of business against the Browns, was a magician in the final moments to beat the Packers, and was a superstar against the 49ers. Williams’ nickname of the Iceman has stuck, but the way he delivered the goods, you can call him Caleb Kringle as well.

The quality I love most about Williams is that he always wants the ball in his hands with the game on the line, never fearing failure – it’s that Kobe mentality he has studied and talked about often. An off-target throw resulted in an interception and a loss in Green Bay. Caleb went back to work and was the maestro in the comeback against the Packers 13 days later. His touchdowns to Jahdae Walker and DJ Moore will forever be on his highlight reel, no matter how big a star he becomes.

After the heartbreaker in Santa Clara, there’s no doubt in my mind that Caleb will lead the Bears to another high point in the next couple of weeks. Many analysts have uttered the term “championship offense” and how the Bears have it.

Now it’s time for the defense to step up. Montez Sweat and Gervon Dexter must pressure the quarterback more consistently. Jaylon Johnson needs to show a willingness when a tackle has to be made. Johnson’s lack of effort in Green Bay on Josh Jacobs and again in San Francisco against Christian McCaffrey is alarming, especially when he wants to be one of the highest-paid corners in the league.

After Detroit’s final game last year, Johnson quickly became the Bears coach. When Lions’ season ends on Sunday, Johnson and the Bears are alive and well, looking to host their first playoff game in seven years. I won’t doubt what can be accomplished THIS postseason.

My only advice is buckle up and be prepared for what should be a memorable ride.

