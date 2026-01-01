Shaw Local

Chicago Bears injury report: Jonah Jackson, Rome Odunze miss practice

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) and guard Jonah Jackson (73) block against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears were without a couple offensive starters Thursday as the team returned to the practice field.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and right guard Jonah Jackson (illness) both didn’t practice Thursday. Jackson was added to the injury report while Odunze has missed practice for the past three weeks and missed the team’s last four games. Both will have one more chance to get back on the field before Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Defensive end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (concussion) would’ve missed his second straight practice after he injured himself against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The team didn’t practice Wednesday and released an estimated report instead.

Starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (knee/quad) and cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) were both limited for a second straight day.

The Bears did get some good news in the wide receiver room. Rookie Luther Burden III (quad) improved to a full participant Thursday after it was estimated that he would’ve been limited Wednesday. Cornerback Josh Blackwell (shoulder) also improved to full after being limited.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (illness) was listed as full for a second straight day.

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.