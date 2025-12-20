Chicago Bears’ Tremaine Edmunds active against Packers in Week 16

Chicago Bears middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) looks on during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this season in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean/AP)

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will be active and make his return against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night at Soldier Field.

The Bears activated Edmunds off injured reserve earlier in the day Saturday after a groin injury forced him to miss the previous four games. Edmunds had a big season before the injury that included four interceptions.

Tight end Cole Kmet and running back D’Andre Swift will both also be active for Saturday’s game after both were ruled questionable for the game Thursday.

Chicago did announce that wide receiver Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, rookie linebacker Ruben Hypppolite, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, defensive tackle Jonathan Ford and quarterback Case Keenum are inactive.

Green Bay announced that safety Evan Williams, offensive tackle Zach Tom, defensive linemen Quinton Bohanna and Nazir Stackhouse and tight and Josh Whyle are inactive.