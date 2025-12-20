Shaw Local

Chicago Bears’ Tremaine Edmunds active against Packers in Week 16

Chicago Bears middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) looks on during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By Michal Dwojak

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will be active and make his return against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night at Soldier Field.

The Bears activated Edmunds off injured reserve earlier in the day Saturday after a groin injury forced him to miss the previous four games. Edmunds had a big season before the injury that included four interceptions.

Tight end Cole Kmet and running back D’Andre Swift will both also be active for Saturday’s game after both were ruled questionable for the game Thursday.

Chicago did announce that wide receiver Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, rookie linebacker Ruben Hypppolite, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, defensive tackle Jonathan Ford and quarterback Case Keenum are inactive.

Green Bay announced that safety Evan Williams, offensive tackle Zach Tom, defensive linemen Quinton Bohanna and Nazir Stackhouse and tight and Josh Whyle are inactive.

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.