Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III miss practice, Tremaine Edmunds returns

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze goes between New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (left) and safety Tyler Nubin last month during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears were without two of their top wide receivers Wednesday as they returned to the practice field ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) both missed practice Wednesday, a day after the Bears estimated that they wouldn’t have had practiced Tuesday. The Bears didn’t practice Tuesday and held a walkthrough instead.

Both players will have one more chance to return to practice Thursday before the team announces their game status for Saturday. Bears head coach Ben Johnson didn’t provide a timeline for either player when he spoke with reporters before Tuesday’s walkthrough.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) also missed practice Wednesday.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) returned to practice for the first time in nearly a month in limited fashion. Edmunds missed the last four games with a groin injury. The team opened his 21-day practice window to come off injured reserve Monday.

Tight end Cole Kmet (ankle/knee) was limited for a second straight day while running back D’Andre Swift (groin) was added to the report Wednesday.

Andrew Billings (illness), Travis Homer (ankle) and Tyson Bagent (illness) were all full participants Wednesday.