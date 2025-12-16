Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III miss practice in estimated report

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III takes a screen pass for good yardage during their game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears would’ve been without a couple of their top wide receivers Tuesday.

Wide receivers Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) both wouldn’t have practiced according to an estimated injury report the team sent out. Chicago didn’t practice Tuesday and held a walkthrough in preparation for Saturday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

It’s not encouraging news as both wide out’s status remains in flux. Odunze re-aggravated a foot injury before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns while Burden hurt his ankle in the third quarter. Bears head coach Ben Johnson didn’t have a definitive timeline for either player when he spoke with reporters Monday.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (illness) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) both would’ve also missed Tuesday’s practice.

#Bears Injury Report



The Chicago Bears conducted a walk-thru on Tuesday, participation is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/0WJVndyOyx — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 16, 2025

There was some encouraging injury news. The Bears listed that linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) would’ve been a limited participant had they practiced. Edmunds has missed the last four games while on injured reserve. Chicago activated his 21-day practice window to come off injured reserve Monday.

Tight end Cole Kmet (ankle/knee) and running back Travis Homer (ankle) both would’ve been limited Tuesday. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent (illness), who missed Sunday’s game, would’ve been a full participant.