What Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears said Monday after beating Eagles

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/AP)

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and some players met with reporters virtually Monday a few days after Friday’s statement win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears put up a dominant performance to earn the win. Running backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai each rushed for over 100 yards behind a physical offensive line. Meanwhile, Chicago’s defense forced two turnovers and limited the Eagles’ talented offense.

Now the Bears will try to prove they are real contenders as they prepare for a big test at Lambeau Field on Sunday when they play the Green Bay Packers. Here are three of the most interesting things the Bears said Monday.

On Caleb Williams’, passing game’s development

Friday was a historic performance for the Bears running attack. But it was also yet another inconsistent showing for quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears passing game.

Williams completed 47.2% of his passes for 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception as his inaccuracy issues continued to hurt him. They popped up Friday when Williams missed both wide receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and Rome Odunze on wide-open looks in the end zone. Friday’s showing lowered Williams’ season completion rate to 58.1%.

Johnson said the strong winds Friday played a role in the inaccuracy. But it’s been a season-long trend that needs to be corrected.

“The primary receiver when he’s open, we’ve got to make sure we hit him,” Johnson said. “And then all of our pass catchers, we just harped on it [Monday], we need to be more disciplined in our route detail. It’s not where it needs to be. Our depth’s not proper all the time. Our steps aren’t. Everybody’s got a role to play to get this pass game cleaned up. We’re winning in spite of our passing game, not because of it, and none of us are pleased with that right now.”

It’ll be a collaboration to fix those issues. Tight end Cole Kmet told reporters that Johnson started Monday’s meeting by showing a few plays over the past few weeks that Johnson felt he made a bad play call. That continued with everyone else in the passing game, whether it was an imprecise route run by a receiver or running or an inaccurate throw from Williams.

“It’s definitely a collective effort and we keep addressing issues,” Kmet said. “Ben keeps bringing up the issues and I think guys take the coaching really well. So it’s just gonna be on coming to the practice field tomorrow and trying to shore up those things that we can with the limited reps that we have at this moment, but kind of continue to address those things and face those things head on is the only real way that you’re going to get it fixed.”

APTOPIX Bears Eagles Football Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) makes a touchdown catch during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)

On the Bears’ playoff picture

The Bears will enter Week 14 in unfamiliar territory: the NFC’s top seed.

Chicago earned the conference’s No. 1 spot after their win over the Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. According to ESPN research, it is the latest the Bears have held at least a share of the best record in the NFC since 2006.

Despite the benchmark, Johnson didn’t want his players to get too ahead of themselves.

“Doesn’t mean anything,” Johnson said. “There are five games left. We’ve got a long way to go. We have not been guaranteed a spot in the tournament yet. We have to earn that right. And the only way you can earn that right is by finding a way to win the next game. That’s where our sole focus is.”

It’s been quite a turnaround for the Bears under Johnson even if the Bears don’t want to get too far ahead of themselves. Chicago went from firing former head coach Matt Eberflus on last year’s Black Friday to winning their ninth game of the season this Black Friday.

But veterans like Kmet agreed with Johnson. Things seemed tough when the Bears started the season 0-2 and lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. The Bears are focusing on Sunday’s game against the Packers.

“The significance of it at the moment isn’t much,” Kmet said. “Look, I know how this all is. We’re on the so-called mountain top right now, but those things change quickly week to week. We felt that after the Baltimore week and you could feel that after the first two weeks of the season. Things change really quickly. It’s on us to stick to our process on stuff.”

On Ben Johnson taking his shirt off to feed Chicago

The moment went viral quickly after Friday’s win. After the Bears released their postgame celebration video on social media, screenshots started to pop up everywhere. Johnson had taken his shirt off.

Delivered a dub 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 29, 2025

The move fulfilled a promise made by The Wieners Circle, a popular hot dog stand on the north side of the city, earlier in the season. Everyone would receive free hot dogs if Johnson took off his shirt during or after a Bears win this season.

“That was a spur of the moment deal, I guess,” Johnson said. “But I figured the sooner the better because I’m not in the weight room very much anymore so this thing keeps getting a little bit worse as we go along in the season. It was good.”

The Wieners Circle announced that it would fulfill its end of the bargain Tuesday.

Johnson admitted he felt like the move took away from what his players accomplished but that he wanted to help give people free hot dogs. He hasn’t heard much about the reaction outside of Halas Hall other than when his 2-year-old daughter pointed at the TV screen at their home and said “no shirt, no shirt,” which confused Johnson’s wife.

Kmet couldn’t help but laugh when thinking about the moment.

“It was bizarre,” Kmet said. “But it was cool. He was pumped up and jacked about it.”