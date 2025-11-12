Chicago Bears injury report: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon expected to return this season

Chicago Bears players check on teammate cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) after he was injured during the first half of a in Detroit a couple months ago. (Ryan Sun/AP)

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on Wednesday said both cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are on a good path in their respective recoveries and expects them back by the end of this season.

“We should be able to get them back at some point at the end of the season here,” Ben Johnson said at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Wednesday. “But kinda to-be-determined on when those clocks will start ticking here.”

Johnson has been out since Week 2 when he suffered a groin injury against the Detroit Lions that required surgery. He had missed all of training camp and the season-opener against the Vikings with separate groin and calf injuries. Ben said he saw Johnson in the weight room Wednesday.

Gordon missed the first four games of the season after he reaggravated a hamstring injury he suffered in training camp. He then played in two games before suffering a groin/calf injury during practice after playing against the New Orleans Saints. The Bears placed Gordon on injured reserve on Oct. 25 and Ben still thought it would be a shorter stint.

“We’re still thinking that,” Ben said. “Yeah, we’re still thinking that. I can’t tell you exactly when but hopefully in the near future here.”

The Bears were out a bunch of starters Wednesday as they returned to practice ahead of playing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder), Rome Odunze (ankle) and Jahdae Walker (concussion), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder), safeties Kevin Byard (rest) and Jaquan Brisker (back), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (rest) all didn’t practice Wednesday.

Tight end Cole Kmet (back), running back D’Andre Swift (hip), and defensive end Dominique Robinson (ankle) were all limited. Cornerback Josh Blackwell (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday and was while linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (knee) was also full after leaving Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.