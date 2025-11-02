Joe Flacco will be active against Chicago Bears in Week 9

The Chicago Bears will likely play against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday.

The Bengals ruled Flacco active for Sunday’s game after battling an AC joint sprain with his throwing arm over the past week. Flacco was ruled questionable Friday after being a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

Chicago didn’t have any surprises with its inactives list. Running back D’Andre Swift, rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III, running back Roschon Johnson, rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, defensive end Dominique Robinson and quarterback Case Keenum were all ruled inactive for Sunday.

Cincinnati will play without defense end Trey Hendrickson, who battled a hip injury all week at practice. The Bengals will also be without cornerback Marco Wilson, linebacker Logan Wilson, guard Dalton Risner, wide receiver Jermaine Burton, tight end Cam Grandy and quarterback Sean Clifford will be inactive against the Bears.