Chicago Bears injury report: D’Andre Swift ruled out for Bengals in Week 9

The Chicago Bears will be without a key starter against the Cincinnati Bengals after the team ruled running back D’Andre Swift (groin) out for Sunday’s game.

He missed practice all week because of his injury, something that head coach Ben Johnson said had been chronic for a while now. The injury first popped up after the Bears’ Week 6 at the Washington Commanders. Swift had missed practice the past couple of weeks but managed to play against the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens.

But Swift couldn’t get in a right spot to play Sunday.

“I think it goes probably earlier than DC that he’s been feeling something,” Johnson said before practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. “And so we’re just doing our due diligence to make sure that we’re getting the best version of Swift to help this team, for him and his individual success. We just want to make sure that we have him in a good spot for the whole season.”

Chicago will also be without running back Roschon Johnson (back), who missed his second straight week of practice. That’ll give rookie Kyle Monangai a chance to get a majority of Sunday’s snaps with some likely going to running back Travis Homer.

Monangai rushed for a career-high 81 yards against the Saints as he’s earned more carries recently. He was ready for his opportunity.

“That’s what I’ve been working for,” Monangai said. “Like I said last time I think we talked, I’m trying to get better each week. Nothing changes.”

The Bears announced that rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (ankle) were also out for Sunday’s game. Both sustained their injuries against the Ravens on Sunday. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) was ruled questionable as he works his way off the injured reserve list.

Tight end Cole Kmet (back) was a full participant at practice for the first time this week after missing the team’s game against Baltimore and had no designation. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) was a full participant for a second straight day after missing a game and should be ready to go.

Wide receivers DJ Moore (hip/groin), Rome Odunze (heel) and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee), left guard Joe Thuney (rest) were all full participants Friday and had no designation for Sunday’s game. Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (rest) didn’t practice Friday but didn’t have a designation either.

Odunze told reporters Thursday that his injury had been something he had been dealing with for a while. Johnson didn’t know about it until it popped up on the injury report and credited Odunze for still playing at a high level.

“Speaks to who he is, is he’s tough, and he wants to go out there and perform regardless,” Johnson said. “‘I’m not being 100% percent.’ So he’s got the right makeup. I’ll start with that. And then, you know, when I turn on the tape, that’s really the ultimate judge of whether a guy’s ready or not. And he looks like his normal self to me right now. So if it is a pain management thing, he’s managing it really well.”