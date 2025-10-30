Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, DJ Moore return to practice, D’Andre Swift still out

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders last month in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

The Chicago Bears got some key offensive players back at practice Thursday as they continued getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receivers DJ Moore (hip/groin), Rome Odunze (heel) and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) all returned in limited fashion Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice. Both Moore and Odunze seemed confident they’d play against the Bengals when they spoke with reporters.

“I feel good,” Moore said. “Going into this week it’s pretty good.”

Wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion), running back D’Andre Swift (groin) and running back Roschon Johnson (back) all missed practice for a second straight day. Left guard Joe Thuney (rest) also missed practice for the first time this week Thursday like he did last week.

Tight end Cole Kmet (back) practiced for a second straight day in limited fashion after missing practice last week. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) was a full participant for the first time since he suffered his injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) was full once again this week as he works his way off injured reserve.