Chicago Bears injury report: DJ Moore, Rome Odzune, D’Andre Swift miss practice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15), left, makes a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first half of Sunday's game in Baltimore. (Nick Wass/AP)

The Chicago Bears were without some of their top offensive players Wednesday as they started their preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receivers DJ Moore (hip/groin), Rome Odunze (heel), Luther Burden III (concussion) and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) and running backs D’Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (back) all missed practice Wednesday. The Bears were also without defense end Dominique Robinson (ankle), who Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Monday would be out for a few weeks.

Chicago did get some good injury news Wednesday. Tight end Cole Kmet (back) and Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) both returned to practice in limited fashion. They each sustained their respective injuries in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints and missed practice last week.

“[I’m] feeling good,” Kmet said. “We’ll see how it goes, but see how I kind of respond after today. I did a little bit today. But, yeah, overall feeling pretty good and feeling pretty optimistic about Sunday.”

Linebacker Amen Ogbongemiga (knee) was a full participant as he works his way off injured reserve.