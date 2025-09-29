5 big takeaways from Chicago Bears’ thrilling win over the Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders pm Sunday in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

The Chicago Bears reversed a trend Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. They found a way to win a game they normally lose.

Chicago earned a full-team effort in order to pull it off. Quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense put together a game-wining drive in the final minutes while cornerback Josh Blackwell blocked a last-minute field goal to secure a 25-24 win. The win moved the Bears to 2-2 as they enter their Week 5 bye.

Here are the five big takeaways from a thrilling win on the road.

Another strong defensive start

The Bears defense took advantage of a loud Chicago crowd on the road at the start of the game to build momentum for a second straight game.

Las Vegas faced third-and-10 near midfield when Bears safety Kevin Byard intercepted Raiders quarterback Geno Smith’s pass. It was the second straight drive going back to last week that Byard had an interception and the second straight time the Bears opened the game by forcing a turnover on their opponent’s opening drive.

Chicago’s then continued that momentum on the Raiders’ second drive. Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 on the Raiders’ 35-yard line when defensive tackle Andrew Billings broke through the line of scrimmage to hit Smith. Linebacker Noah Sewell forced a fumble on the play while cornerback Tyrique Stevenson landed on the ball.

The first two drives jump-started a big day for the defense. Byard intercepted his second pass of the game in the second quarter while Stevenson made an impressive diving pick on the Raiders’ first drive of the second half. Sunday was the second straight game the defense forced four turnovers in a game.

Byard said he and the Bears noticed a tendency from Smith when they watched his film and took advantage of their homework.

“I got those looks and I just trusted my preparation,” Byard said. “And I actually caught an interception during practice this week. So I was very confident to be able to make those plays, so very happy. I was able to kind of set the tone of the game, getting those early turnovers for the team.”

Missed opportunities

Despite a big performance by the defense, the offense failed to take advantage of great field position created from those turnovers for much of Sunday’s game.

Chicago took over on the Raiders 24 after Byard’s first interception but lost four yards on four plays and settled for a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead. The Bears started at the Las Vegas 20 after the Stevenson fumble recovery but only gained seven yards off six plays before Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby batted and intercepted a Williams pass.

It was a similar story after Byard’s second interception. Chicago took over on the Las Vegas 24 once again. But the offense ultimately lost a yard on the drive and had to settle for another field goal.

Chicago finally broke through in the third quarter when Williams hit wide receiver Rome Odunze for a touchdown after Stevenson’s interception.

“They did a hell of a job and we didn’t do our part in those senses of being able to go score and create momentum for us as a team,” Williams said. “But the defense they stood strong for us. Special teams stood strong for us. At the end of the day, we all come came together at the end and came out victorious.”

Bears Raiders Football Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after an interception return during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Running game never gets started

Chicago players and coaches felt they were close to getting the running attack going after three slow weeks to start the season. They might not be as close as they thought.

The Bears couldn’t get anything going against a Raiders run defense that ranked middle of the pack heading into Sunday’s game. Chicago had a total of minus 1 rushing yards in the first quarter, a total of three in the second quarter and 24 after three quarters.

The running attack got going in the fourth quarter to help the team go on a game-winning touchdown drive with just under two minutes left in the game. Lead running back D’Andre Swift led the way with 38 rushing yards off 14 carries, rookie running back Kyle Monangai added 18 off four carries while Williams had 13 off eight to help the team finish with a season-low 69.

“I didn’t play the way I wanted to at all in the first half,” Swift said. “Made a couple errors throughout the whole game. But finding a way to win as a group. When it was going like that, defense was playing how they was playing all day we knew it was going to be offense and special teams came big at the end. So finding a way to win is always good on the road.”

No answers for Ashton Jeanty

While the Bears rushing attack couldn’t find many answers, Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty finally broke through. Jeanty had a slow three weeks to the season but showed why he was the top rusher in this spring’s draft.

Jeanty rushed for a season-high 138 yards off 21 carries and scored a touchdown off a 64-yard run, also a season-long. He also picked up his first receiving touchdown of his career when he caught 9-yard pass in the third quarter.

“Definitely a solid back, great contact balance, great speed, great everything,” Stevenson said, “The goal was to come in and stuff him as much as possible. And we kind of did it. We kind of didn’t and, you know, he broke one. But definitely shout out to him. He a good back. But far as us, we just gotta clean up some things and make sure that we stay true to our game plan.”

The Raiders ran for a 240 yards as a team. It was the most the Bears had allowed all season.

Switching out tackles

The Bears started Sunday’s game with one new offensive tackle because of an injury. They ended the day with two new tackles after a coach’s decision midway through the game.

Second-year tackle Theo Benedet made his first career start at right tackle after starter Darnell Wright was ruled inactive because of an elbow injury. Benedet had come in for Wright in Week 3 against the Cowboys and performed well.

Johnson decided to make a change at left tackle after a poor start to the game. He took out starting left tackle Braxton Jones and moved Benedet to the left side. Rookie Ozzy Trapilo, one of the team’s second-round picks from this year’s draft, came in to play right tackle in the second quarter. It was Trapilo’s first snaps on offense after being inactive the last two weeks.

Chicago used much of the offseason and training camp to find its starting left tackle. Jones, Trapilo, Benedet and Kiran Amegadjie all battled for the spot before Jones was named the Week 1 starter. Although Jones won the spot at the start of the year, Johnson said the Bears could continue their competition into the season.

“He’s a guy who keeps getting better each and every week,” Johnson said of Trapilo. “We were just at the point where we weren’t doing a whole lot on offense and we felt like that might give us a little spark and ignite us a little bit on offense there.”