Chicago Bears injury report: Five players ruled out against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams gets by Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The injury news didn’t get much better for the Chicago Bears on Friday. Five players were ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field while two more are questionable.

Starting cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and starting linebacker T.J. Edwards were all ruled out for Sunday. Chicago will also be without offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (elbow) and cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring).

The severity of Johnson’s injury remains unknown after he injured another part of his groin against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Bears head coach Ben Johnson said the team has received other opinions on the injury but hasn’t made a decision yet.

“Not yet,” Ben Johnson said. “We’re still working through that. We’ll have the injury report here out at the end of practice today and we’ll kind of have a good idea of who were going to the game with.”

The secondary injuries aren’t ideal as the Bears try to stop the Cowboys talented receiving corps, including CeeDee Lamb. Chicago will need strong games from cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Nahshon Wright and safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker.

Starting running back D’Andre Swift (quad) was limited for a third straight practice and listed as questionable for Sunday. Linebacker D’Marco Jackson (hamstring) returned to practice Friday in a limited fashion and was also questionable to play.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) was a full participant in practice for the first time this week and had no designation for Sunday. Wide receiver Jahdae Walker (ankle) was a full participant for a second straight day and had no designation.