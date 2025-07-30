Bears training camp update: Why Caleb Williams sees progress a week into practice

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams likes the progress that he’s seen from himself and the offense a week into training camp.

It hasn’t all been pretty since camp started. New head coach Ben Johnson has stopped plays at times, even throwing the first team off the field, and there have been plenty of missed throws and incompletions.

But on Wednesday, Williams told reporters at Halas Hall in Lake Forest that he’s seen progress in learning Johnson’s offensive, primarily the details.

“I think that’s where I’ve been growing so far since [Johnson’s] been here is retaining all of the information, all of it makes sense to me and being able to go out there and execute,” Williams said. “Obviously there’s going to be mistakes, but being able to understand that it was a mistake by me or we lined up wrong - whatever the case may be - getting back in the huddle, calling it right, getting back out there, doing on it, executing, being a player-led team.”

The Bears first team offense and Williams have looked more comfortable at the line of scrimmage a week into camp than he did at its start. Although the first team offense have still been called for false start and delay of game penalties, the process before the snap looks smoother than it did before.

Williams said he’s doing well with the process, whether it’s before and after the snap or his footwork. He’s worked on protecting the ball over the past couple of days — he didn’t throw an interception in the past three practices — and feels good about the communication he’s had at the line of scrimmage with all 11 players on the field, even if there’s still some work to do.

But there’s still work left to be done. Williams still wants everyone to get to a point where they’re not thinking too much once they’re out on the field and get the play.

“It’s day seven,” Williams said. “We’ve got a lot going on, [defensive coordinator Dennis Allen] throws a lot of different looks at us. I think getting to the point where we’re not thinking and it’s unconscious and we’re just rolling.”

That comfort is also where Williams is trying to get as he adjusts to playing under center and managing all the different shifts and motions in Johnson’s offense. Williams mostly played out of the shotgun formation his first year with the Bears last season and in college.

Through seven practices, Williams said it hasn’t been a challenge playing under center. Williams spent time working on the footwork coming out of center over the offseason and learned what parts of the field he should look for receivers.

“I think that’s where I’ve been growing so far since [Johnson’s] been here is retaining all of the information, all of it makes sense to me and being able to go out there and execute. Obviously there’s going to be mistakes, but being able to understand that it was a mistake by me or we lined up wrong - whatever the case may be - getting back in the huddle, calling it right, getting back out there, doing on it, executing, being a player-led team.” — Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears quarterback

He’s also rolling with all the motion before the snap in Johnson’s offense. Williams intently learned the playbook so he quickly knows what to do as soon as it’s been called and can get out of the huddle as quickly as possible. That will the offense time to set up or even catch the defense by surprise.

“I told him this on the player day off – his process is really clean right now," Johnson said. “I’m talking about how he’s preparing. I’m really pleased with it. He’s doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing and we’re starting to see the dividends being paid from it.”

Johnson and Williams are hoping that pays off with more success and development as camp continues. The offense will have roughly a week to build some momentum before holding a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 8 and then a preseason game on Aug. 10.

Before then, Williams will try to continue to make progress as he learns his second offense in as many seasons.

“It’s a lot, still going to always be a lot,” Williams said. “That’s part of playing this position. Being able to go out there and handle it all is what we get paid to do. It’s our job.”

Bears Camp Football Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) works out during practice at the team’s training camp, Thursday in Lake Forest, Ill. (Erin Hooley/AP)

No. 2 cornerback job ‘up for grabs’

Although one starting cornerback spot has likely been secured, Allen told reporters Wednesday that the No. 2 spot isn’t set in stone.

The Bears have practiced without No. 1 cornerback Jaylon Johnson since training camp started as he recovered from an offseason leg injury. Tyrique Stevenson has mostly started at the No. 2 spot the past two seasons since Bears general manager Ryan Poles selected him in the second round in 2023 and has held that role during camp.

But Jaylon Johnson’s absence has given other cornerbacks on the roster a chance to show what they can do. Nahshon Wright has mostly started in place of Jaylon Johnson but others have played the role as well.

“I think it’s completely up for grabs,” Allen said. “You saw it out there today. You saw some different guys going out there with the 1s. And I think that’s how you develop the very best defense that you can, is create as much competition as you can and let the tape make the decision. And that’s really what it’s about.”

Practice notes

After two straight days in pads, the Bears completed drills in helmets and shorts Wednesday in a shorter practice, focusing most their team time in the red zone.

Williams started practice well during the first 11-on-11 red zone drill, completing short passes to DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus before finding Luther Burden III up the middle with a tight pass through defenders. The first team ended the session with a delay of game, a long run by D’Andre Swift and an incompletion.

During 7-on-7 red zone drills, Williams’ lone completion came on a pass to rookie running back Kyle Monangai. Williams failed to complete both of his pass attempts and was sacked during a final 11-on-11 red zone session but he rushed in for a touchdown with a lead block from rookie tight end Colston Loveland.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum had a good final 11-on-11 session, completing two touchdown passes to tight ends Stephen Carlson and Durham Smythe.

Injury update

The Bears had some more absences Wednesday after two straight days of competing in pads.

Offensive linemen Jonah Jackson, Braxton Jones and Ricky Stromberg all missed practice while Bill Murray missed his second straight day. Ben Johnson didn’t address reporters Wednesday to provide clarity on the absences but it’s possible they were scheduled days off.

Rookie cornerback Zah Frazier (personal) still hasn’t practiced during training camp while rookie defensive tackle Sheman Turner (ankle) continued to be out after hurting himself during the first practice.