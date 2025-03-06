Bears acquiring ’24 Chiefs MVP another big step forward: Silvy

Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney comes onto the field during introductions before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Bills by a score of 32-29. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

Sometimes you simply cannot overthink things. Even me.

The Bears needed to overhaul the offensive line. I asked Ryan Poles to go big game hunting. The group needed someone the entire team could look up to and help Ben Johnson establish a winning program.

So the Bears went out and acquired an All-Pro, four-time Super Bowl champion guard in Joe Thuney.

If I told you the Bears would acquire the Chiefs 2024 MVP this offseason, you would’ve laughed. Tuney was given that award by his teammates at the end of the season.

My friend Field Yates, who covers the NFL for ESPN told me, “Thuney is on the short list of most impressive football people I’ve ever been around. He’ll be the most respected guy in the building.”

The Bears lacked talent and leaders. They get both with Thuney.

A year ago, Poles traded a fifth round pick for Ryan Bates who had played just 35 total snaps for the Bills in 2023. On Wednesday, a fourth-round pick netted the Bears one of the best guards in the NFL and someone who will immediately become one of the best players on the team. With that same fourth round pick last year, Poles drafted a punter, I like this move better.

This reminds me a bit of when the Bears signed Ruben Brown in 2004. Brown also was 32 years old and a multi-time All-Pro guard with the Bills. He made another Pro Bowl in 2006 while leading the Bears to a Super Bowl appearance. He also suffered a few injuries. It’s the risk/reward of relying on players in their thirties with lots of miles on the tires.

When Ben Johnson was hired, the skeptics asked if he was going to bring the Lions' offensive line with him. My counter was always that Johnson understands that notion best – he can’t succeed calling plays if you can’t play up front. He was going to insist on grabbing lineman and have a huge say on who was brought in. Enter Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

The goal here is for Thuney to help stabilize the line for the next three to four years through Caleb Williams' rookie contract to give him every chance to succeed. If Williams is protected and becomes a superstar, even three good years from Thuney makes this deal a success. Thuney knows quarterbacks, playing with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. He’ll protect and offer advice to Williams.

On the flip side, there are things to be cautious about. It also was a year ago that we all celebrated the Bears trading for a 32 year old big name player entering the final year of his deal. The Keenan Allen experiment did not go exactly as planned.

Also, on Tuesday the Bears replaced an injury-prone Teven Jenkins by trading a sixth-round pick for the oft-injured Jonah Jackson. Jackson’s most successful seasons came at left guard, the same position Thuney plays. Jackson struggled for the Rams at center, so he’ll have to change sides again to right guard.

I understand if you want to poke holes in moves under a front office the hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt. I just can’t sit here and criticize an offensive line overhaul with an All-Pro and someone who already has played for Johnson.

Ideally, if the Bears truly want to become a championship team, it won’t happen through trades or free agency, but Poles must draft and develop better. Don’t think just because you have acquired two veteran lineman, you don’t have to draft them. I’m still attacking both lines with my first four picks. Resist the temptation of drafting Ashton Jeanty at pick No. 10.

For now, don’t overthink. Bears fans should be singing a happy Thuney.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.