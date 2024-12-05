Chicago Bears injury report: Keenan Allen, Darnell Wright return to full participation

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen scores on a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 28 at Ford Field. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen and right tackle Darnell Wright both returned to full participation in practice on Thursday at Halas Hall.

That’s a good sign for the Bears offense ahead of a Sunday afternoon matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Allen injured his knee during a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions. Wright exited the Lions game with a knee injury and did not return to the game.

Both were full participants on Thursday after holding injury designations a day earlier.

Additionally, offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion), safety Elijah Hicks (ankle), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest), receiver DJ Moore (quad) and running back D’Andre Swift (quad) all sat out practice Thursday.

Safety Kevin Byard (shoulder) and center Coleman Shelton (knee) were limited in practice on Thursday.

Moore and Swift also sat out Wednesday. They are two key starters to monitor as the team goes into its final practice of the week on Friday. Moore is coming off a big game against Detroit, when he totaled eight catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Swift has been the team’s lead back all season.