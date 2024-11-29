Bears Insider Podcast Episode 382: Bears fire head coach Matt Eberflus

The Bears have fired head coach Matt Eberflus one day after a head-scratching finish in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss Eberflus’ firing and what it means for the organization moving forward.

