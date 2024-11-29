Bears Insider Podcast Episode 382: Bears fire head coach Matt Eberflus

Bears

By Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak
Listen to "Episode 382: Emergency podcast: Chicago Bears fire head coach Matt Eberflus after Thanksgiving debacle" on Spreaker.

The Bears have fired head coach Matt Eberflus one day after a head-scratching finish in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss Eberflus’ firing and what it means for the organization moving forward.

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.

Michal is a sports enterprise reporter for Shaw Local, covering the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. He also is a Chicago Bears contributing writer. He previously was the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.