Chicago Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins ‘progressing,’ listed as questionable for Sunday

Teven Jenkins Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins warms up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Chicago last season. Jenkins is listed as questionable for the Bears' game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

Chicago Bears left guard Teven Jenkins is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against against the Carolina Panthers. He and wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who was also listed as questionable, are dealing with bruised ribs.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said they both looked good and whether they play will come down to pain tolerance.

“[It’s] progressing in the right direction,” Eberflus said. “We’ll see where this goes in the next 48 hours.”

If Jenkins can’t play, it’s likely that Matt Pryor will continue to play at left guard while Nate Davis plays at right guard. Eberflus didn’t make it seem like Jenkins would be treated differently when asked about his previous injury history.

“When you have an injury that the doctors tell you that, ‘Hey it is what it is, it’s just about being able to work through it,’ then it’s just pain management,” Eberflus said. “Just working through that part of it.”

Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) were both ruled out against the Panthers.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (hip), tight end Cole Kmet (knee), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) and defensive end Montez Sweat (ankle) were full participants at practice Friday and had no designation for Sunday’s game and will play.