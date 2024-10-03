Chicago Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins returns to practice, Gervon Dexter limited with hip injury

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears starting left guard Teven Jenkins returned to practice Thursday. Jenkins was limited Thursday after not practicing Wednesday because of bruised ribs that he suffered in Sunday’s win against the Los Angeles Rams.
Starting defensive tackle Gervon Dexter was added to the injury report and limited with a hip injury.
There were no other added injuries to the list other than Dexter’s. Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) didn’t practice Thursday.
#Bears Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/92p4pWx3o4— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 3, 2024
Wide receiver DeAndre Carter was upgraded to limited (ribs) after not practicing Wednesday while defensive end Montez Sweat (ankle) was limited for a second straight practice.
Tight end Cole Kmet (knee) was a full particiapnt Thursday after being limited Wednesday.