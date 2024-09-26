Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Kevin Byard added to injury report Thursday

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze warms up prior to a preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 21 in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen is still working his way back from a heel injury. On Thursday, the 12th-year NFL veteran was a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive day. Allen hasn’t played since the season opener on Sept. 8.

Fellow receiver Rome Odunze popped up on the injury report Thursday with a hip injury after being a full participant a day earlier. Odunze had been dealing with a knee injury earlier this month. It’s unclear if the hip injury occurred in practice. Odunze was a limited participant Thursday.

Safety Kevin Byard was also a new addition to the injury report. Byard sat out practice with a back injury.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin), cornerback Terell Smith (hip), defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee/illness) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (knee) also sat out practice Thursday.

In addition to Allen and Odunze, right tackle Darnell Wright (back), fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee) and left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) were also limited participants.

Defensive end Montez Sweat (elbow) and right guard Nate Davis (groin) both returned to full participation.