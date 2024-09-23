Bears Insider Podcast Episode 366: Panic time for the Chicago Bears?

Caleb Williams threw for 363 passing yards and two touchdowns, but turned the ball over three times in Sunday’s loss to the Colts. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss the Week 3 loss and what it means for the Bears.

