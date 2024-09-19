Chicago Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins returns to practice; Keenan Allen remains out Thursday

Teven Jenkins Bears left guard Teven Jenkins warms up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15 in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears left guard Teven Jenkins returned to practice Thursday at Halas Hall after sitting out a day earlier on Wednesday. Jenkins, who was listed as a limited participant, is dealing with a deep thigh bruise and is expected to return for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel) did not practice Wednesday and hasn’t practiced since Week 1. Allen sat out last week’s game against the Houston Texans.

“[He’s] still working through his heel situation there,” Eberflus said this week. “Again, we’re trying to get him back on the grass as fast as possible.”

Additionally, fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) did not practice Thursday.

Rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad) returned to full participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

In addition to Jenkins, the following players were limited during practice Thursday: defensive tackle Andrew Billings (groin), guard Nate Davis (groin), running back Travis Homer (finger), receiver Rome Odunze (knee), defensive end Montez Sweat (elbow) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (foot).

The Bears take on the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. Colts first-round pick Laiatu Latu, a pass rusher out of UCLA, sat out practice Thursday with a hip injury. Everybody else on the Colts’ active roster was a full participant. The Colts placed defensive end DeForest Buckner on injured reserve earlier in the week.