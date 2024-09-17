Bears Insider Podcast Episode 365: Bears offensive line struggles in loss to Houston Texans

Bears Insider podcast: What went wrong in Houston? (John Sahly)

The Bears had a rough night on the offensive line Sunday. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans and what’s next for Matt Eberflus’ team.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to us here through Apple Podcasts. Leave a review, it helps others discover the show.

Have Spotify? Follow us here on the Spotify platform.