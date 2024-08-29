Bear Down in London: Day trips to consider outside of London

Chicago Bears fans, follow our guide to get ready for the London trip for Bears-Jaguars (Brent Maring)

The Bears will make their return overseas for the first time in five years. They last played in London in 2019. This time around, the Bears will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Are you a Bears fan planning to visit London for the rare opportunity to see your team abroad? It’s time to get your tourist on. The U.K. is a lot bigger than just London. Here are some day trips to consider outside the city.

Stonehenge

Stonehenge is easily the most famous prehistoric site in England. The stone formation’s purpose is still not 100% agreed upon by researchers. It’s creation is an engineering feat for prehistoric people with limited technology. The largest stones weigh 25 tons each. The largest stones were brought to Stonehenge around 2,500 B.C.E.

Stonehenge is about a two-hour drive west of the London city center. There are several bus tours from London to Stonehenge. It’s also possible to take public transportation. Take the train from London Waterloo station to Salisbury. There are buses from Salisbury to the Stonehenge site.

Windsor Castle

Originally built in the 11th century, Windsor Castle has been home to about 40 British monarchs. Numerous kings and queens are buried at St. George’s Chapel beside Windsor Castle, including King Henry VIII and Queen Elizabeth II. The castle is about an hour drive west of central London. Windsor Castle is the largest inhabited castle in the world and the only royal residence in use by the British royal family since the Middle Ages.

The castle is open to visitors from Thursday to Monday, year round. It does occasionally close for royal events. Check the castle’s website ahead of time for potential closures.

Warner Bros. Harry Potter studio tour

For fans of the Harry Potter movies, the Warner Bros. studio tour is a must see. Located just outside Watford, about an hour northwest of central London, the tour showcases the real sets and props used to film the Harry Potter series. Visitors enter through the Great Hall, sip butterbeer, explore the Forbidden Forest, walk down Diagon Alley and admire the Hogwarts castle model.

Timed entry tickets must be booked ahead of time. From London, visitors can take the train from Euston Station to Watford Junction, then take a 15-minute shuttle ride to the studio. The shuttle ride is free if you purchase a studio tour ticket.

Cambridge or Oxford

Cambridge and Oxford both offer historic campus towns within an hour and a half of central London. These are, of course, nothing like an American campus feel. Oxford is west of London, while Cambridge is to the north.

Cambridge is a bit more compact and very accessible by foot, while Oxford is far more sprawling. Cambridge is probably considered more picturesque, too. At Cambridge you can take a punt – a long, narrow boat – down the River Cam.

Oxford the town is bigger than Cambridge, but the town center and campus area is quite walkable. Given its location, many bus tours often combine trips to Oxford with Bath, Stonehenge or Stratford-upon-Avon.

White Cliffs of Dover

For those more inclined to visit nature, the White Cliffs of Dover are the iconic cliffs at Britain’s southeast corner overlooking the English Channel. On a very clear day, you can see the coast of France across the water.

It’s about a two-hour drive from London. You can take the train from London. Be sure to check the train times because there are some rapid trains that take only about an hour.

The cliffs are a great way to get outside. You don’t need to take a tour to see them. Dover Castle is another great site nearby. It’s one of the most iconic English castles. You could also take a tour of underground tunnels built near the cliffs during World War II.