Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams and the starters will play Saturday vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up prior to a preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the Bears starters will play during Saturday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced the decision Thursday after joint practices with the Bengals at Halas Hall. Eberflus said that the total number of reps for the starters will depend on “the ebb and flow of the game.”

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor previously announced that Joe Burrow and the Bengals starters will not play in the game.

Williams made his preseason debut last week with an impressive performance against the Buffalo Bills. Williams went 4-for-7 passing for 95 yards. The Bears won 33-6.

This week, the Bears take on the Bengals at noon Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Both teams utilized Thursday’s joint practices to get reps for the first-team units against another opponent. NFL teams like the joint practices because they can go up against another team without the risks that come from a preseason game with live action.

Still, Eberflus said he felt it was important for his starters to get some more reps in the preseason game.