Silvy: Why I’ve got the Bears going 11-6 in 2024

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, left top, smiles as he talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the NFL football team's rookie camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

So many activities.

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze are first-round draft brothers, and the Bears are leaning into it. Just keep the footballs off the drum set.

I say it anytime I walk into a minicamp, OTA or training camp practice, this is ONLY a workout. One of many. There’s lots of time before the first real kickoff. Whether it’s a good showing or bad, note what happened, take it with a grain of salt, and see if it becomes a trend.

I said all that before I told my radio audience that Justin Fields looked rough and robotic in his first minicamp last year. The Fields fanatics flipped out. The trend continued through training camp and the Bears suddenly were 0-4.

Let me caution you once again here, the rookie minicamp featured a total of five drafted players. Third-rounder Kiran Amegadjie did not practice because of a previous injury, and punter Tory Taylor doesn’t take part in team drills. Williams and Odunze were competing against all but one drafted player. These were all undrafted rookies. Also keep in mind that 7-on-7 drills are supposed to benefit the offense without the pass rush.

That said, Williams and Odunze looked terrific. I got a little tingle watching it all.

Yes, we are suddenly best friends.

They did everything you wanted them to do in their first weekend at Halas Hall. Odunze sat out Saturday to protect some hamstring soreness, but he and Williams already have good chemistry.

Williams gets the ball out quickly both physically and with his decision-making. He scans the field and goes through his progressions like quarterbacks should. In the practice I watched, receivers never had to stop and wait for a football, they were always led accurately.

At the podium, Williams and Odunze were confident but humble and said all the right things.

I’ll circle back for those rolling their eyes, true I only watched one rookie camp practice. That’s it. I can’t wait to see what’s next when the veteran defenders are thrown into the mix during OTAs. How will Williams react? My guess is the reviews will be equally awesome as he’ll also be throwing to DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett and D’Andre Swift. Let’s hope it becomes a trend.

The positive vibes continue with the NFL schedule release. The Bears have the second-easiest schedule in the league based on last year’s win percentage, and I love the Bears opening game. At home, against a very beatable Titans team with a rookie head coach and Will Levis trying to find his way. There’s no reason not to start 1-0 and get the confidence building early.

I call weeks 10-12 “making hay season.” The Bears must make the most of three straight at home and start the division portion of the schedule off right. After beginning last season with the Packers, the Bears don’t play a division opponent until Week 11 when they face Green Bay.

Another part of the schedule I believe favors the Bears is their Week 17 game against the Seahawks. It’s never easy to play on a short week. Seattle will have to do it by traveling across the country during Christmas to play Dec. 26. Hopefully, the Bears will be playing for a playoff spot and can take advantage.

Come away with a win there and then get 10 days to prepare for the finale against the Packers.

Grab yourself a glass of kool-aid and follow along with my 11-6 prediction.

Marc Silverman’s game-by-game Bears 2024 predictions

Week 1 vs. Tennessee: Win

Week 2 at Houston: Loss

Week 3 at Indianapolis: Win

Week 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Loss

Week 5 vs. Carolina: Win

Week 6 vs. Jacksonville (in London): Loss

Week 7 Bye

Week 8 at Washington: Win

Week 9 at Arizona: Win

Week 10 vs. New England: Win

Week 11 vs. Green Bay: Loss

Week 12 vs. Minnesota: Win

Week 13 at Detroit (Thanksgiving): Loss

Week 14 at San Francisco: Loss

Week 15 at Minnesota: Win

Week 16 vs. Detroit: Win

Week 17 vs Seattle: Win

Week 18 at Green Bay: Win

