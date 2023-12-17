Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: Live updates from Cleveland Browns Stadium

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet tries to evade Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki during a preseason game on Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (David Richard/AP)

CLEVELAND – The Bears take on the Browns on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Both teams have playoff implications on the line.

For Matt Eberflus’ club, every game is a must-win from here on out. The Bears are holding onto slim playoff hopes, and they likely need to win each of their last four games to keep those postseason hopes alive. Quarterback Justin Fields returns to the site of his first NFL start. He allowed nine sacks during that game in 2021 and the Bears totaled only one passing yard as a team.

Latest injury news

The Bears entered Sunday with two players listed as questionable: receiver DJ Moore (ankle) and safety Jaquan Brisker (groin). Moore tweaked his ankle last week against Detroit, but was a full participant in practice on Friday. Brisker suffered a groin injury in practice this week. He was a limited participant in practice on Friday.

The Bears designated Moore and Brisker as active, so both are expected to suit up for the game.

Inactive for the Bears are quarterback Nathan Peterman, safety Quindell Johnson, guard Ja’Tyre Carter, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and linebacker Noah Sewell. Peterman will be the emergency quarterback if both Fields and backup Tyson Bagent suffer injuries.

The Bears had already ruled out receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) on Friday. The team placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve earlier this week. Ngakoue broke his ankle last week and needs season-ending surgery.

With Ngakoue going on injured reserve, the Bears signed linebacker DeMarquis Gates to the active roster from the practice squad.

What to expect from the Browns

Quarterback Joe Flacco will make his third start for the Browns. The Bears defense might be the toughest test he has faced yet.

On the other side, Myles Garrett and the Browns’ defense will be a similarly tough test for Fields and the Bears. The Browns rank No. 1 in total yards against and No. 1 in passing yards against. They also boast the No. 1 sack rate. Here are the five biggest storylines to watch during Sunday’s game.

Silvy is excited that the Bears are giving fans a reason to dream of the playoffs. Read his full column here.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

