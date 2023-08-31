Chicago Bears notes: QB Nathan Peterman heads to active roster; practice squad assembled

LAKE FOREST – The Bears signed veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman to the 53-man roster Thursday. The moves comes days after the team released Peterman, leaving Justin Fields and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent as the only QBs on the roster.

The team also officially signed receiver and punt returner Trent Taylor. Linemen Teven Jenkins and Doug Kramer have been placed on injured reserve, meaning they will miss at least the first four games.

With Peterman joining the active roster, the Bears now have three quarterbacks. It’s possible that Peterman could be the primary backup while the team develops Bagent, the surprise star of the preseason. The Bears likely won’t address whether Bagent or Peterman will be the second- or third-string quarterback. Head coach Matt Eberflus likes to keep decisions like that close to the vest.

Bagent, who played at Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia, stood out during the preseason as the most productive quarterback on the field. He has played a lot of football, just not at the highest level. In 2021, he won the Harlon Hill Trophy as the best player in Division II football.

“I just want to come in the building and work as hard as I can every single day, and then I think the rest will take care of itself,” Bagent said. “So, no matter what it looks like, I’ll just continue to do exactly what I’ve been doing.”

The 29-year-old Peterman has appeared in 13 NFL games, including five starts. He started one game last season as a member of the Bears.

Bears assemble practice squad: The Bears signed several more players to the practice squad, bringing the total to 15. NFL teams can keep 16 players on the practice squad. Notably, they brought back rookie draft picks Travis Bell and Kendall Williamson. The team also signed an extra kicker, John Parker Romo, who is coming off a highly successful season with the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas.

Below is the full list of players signed to the practice squad this week:

DL Deslin Alexandre

LB Micah Baskerville

DT Travis Bell

FB Robert Burns

TE Stephen Carlson

OT Aviante Collins

LB DeMarquis Gates

LB Daniel Hardy

DE Jalen Harris

OL Roy Mbaeteka

OL Bill Murray

K John Parker Romo

CB Greg Stroman Jr.

WR Nsimba Webster

S Kendall Williamson

Practice report: Following an injury-filled final week of the preseason, the Bears appear to be trending toward full health. The entire roster warmed up during practice, with only linebacker Dylan Cole and safety Jaquan Brisker appearing to be limited in any way.

Guard Nate Davis, rookie tackle Darnell Wright, receiver Chase Claypool and safety Eddie Jackson, who have all dealt with injuries, appeared to be full participants in an un-padded practice Thursday.