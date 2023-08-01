Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones looks to build on rookie year

LAKE FOREST – The bull rush was a constant topic of conversation for Bears rookie left tackle Braxton Jones last fall. The fifth-round draft pick simply struggled when an opponent ran straight at him.

It was clearly his most glaring area in need of improvement. Jones believes he has made the adjustments necessary.

“I have to work on that and throwing my hands,” Jones said. “I think the anchoring part I have been working on and seeing the bull rush has been way better and just kind of sitting on it. I think I will give myself a better shot getting my hands right.”

Defensive end Dominique Robinson took some of the blame for Jones’ struggles against the bull rush last year. Robinson, also a fifth-round draft pick last year, said he didn’t use his power game enough, in games or in practice.

Robinson said he and Jones matched up against each other often in practice last year. Jones rarely saw the bull rush in practice because Robinson rarely utilized the move.

“It was one of those things where we went up against each other almost every day in practice and it never happened,” Robinson said this week. “That definitely has changed within these early practices.”

Jones is again likely to be the starting left tackle. The Bears drafted Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in April, but they have viewed Wright as a right tackle from the beginning.

Jones played every offensive snap in all 17 games last season. He gained invaluable playing experience, even if he was still learning along the way as a rookie. This season, he wants to see his game go to the next level. That’s in all areas of his game, not just facing the bull rush.

“I’ve come back with a different type of mindset in the run game.” — Braxton Jones, Bears left tackle

“I’ve come back with a different type of mindset in the run game,” Jones said. “I used to run away from a lot of things, and that was just, it wasn’t me trying to run away from some of the blocks or anything like that. It’s just understanding and experience.”

Jones has had countless hours to study the game, to study the angles in the run game. That will make him better. That’s especially important when playing with an athletic quarterback like Justin Fields, who can take off running at any moment.

One of the offensive line’s mottos this year is to “block forever.” Fields can turn a bad play into a good play with his legs. He did it countless times last year. The offensive linemen have to be ready to block, even when a play seems like it’s over.

“We’ve been taught, with Justin, he’s so dynamic that you’ve just got to block forever,” Jones said. “So everything’s kind of like the same, for me. When he’s back there, you’ve just got to think he can get us out of the craziest plays.”

“We’ve got to protect to infinity,” added left guard Teven Jenkins.

The O-line got a taste of that Tuesday. It marked the team’s first padded practice of training camp. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday’s practice should be the most physical yet.

On paper, the offensive line should be much improved since a year ago. The Bears added Wright at right tackle and signed veteran Nate Davis in free agency. A year ago, the Bears were mixing and matching to try and find the best five players on the line. This year, the starting five is clear, barring injuries (Davis sat out practice Tuesday with an undisclosed injury).

“We just need to keep on coming together and taking it day by day and getting better every single day,” Jones said.