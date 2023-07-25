Chicago Bears sign free agent LB Buddy Johnson, WR Isaiah Ford

LAKE FOREST – The Bears signed two new players Tuesday on the eve of training camp at Halas Hall. The team added linebacker Buddy Johnson and receiver Isaiah Ford.

In a corresponding move, the team waived linebacker Sterling Weatherford and punter Ryan Anderson.

Johnson, 24, is a former fourth-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2021. He spent last season on the practice squads for the 49ers and the Texans. Johnson has appeared in four NFL games.

Ford, 27, was a 2017 seventh-round pick of the Dolphins. He spent nearly four years in Miami, before being traded to New England at the trade deadline in 2020. He later re-signed with the Dolphins and played for them in 2021. Ford spent last August with the Colts during training camp, but didn’t make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp.

The Bears released the 24-year-old Weatherford, a former undrafted rookie who they claimed off waivers a year ago from the Colts. Weatherford spent all of last season on the active roster, appearing in 14 games primarily as a special teams player.

Anderson, 28, signed with the Bears in April as a second punter (along with last year’s punter Trenton Gill).