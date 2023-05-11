Chicago Bears 2023 schedule leak: Bears-Packers Week 1 and Week 18: report

An early reported NFL schedule leak has the Chicago Bears opening and closing the 2023 season with the rival Green Bay Packers.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the Bears will play host to Green Bay at 3:25 p.m. on September 10, in Week 1 in a game to be broadcast on Fox. The Bears will then close the season at Lambeau Field in Week 18, at a time and date to be determined.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):



- Five prime time games even without Rodgers



- Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago



- Thanksgiving in Detroit



- Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5



- Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

This Week 1 game will be the start of a new era for the Packers, with Jordan Love taking over for Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

The Bears opened against the Packers at Soldier Field to begin the 2019 season, a 10-3 Packers win.

Thursday is the release day for the NFL schedule. The league will release the full schedule at 7 p.m. Here is what Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond knows so far about the Bears 2023 schedule.