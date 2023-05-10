Hub Arkush: Which undrafted free agents have best chance to be this year’s Jack Sanborn?

I think most would agree the 2022 season wasn’t very enjoyable for the Chicago Bears. I also suspect we might agree the best story – and biggest surprise – last year was the development of linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Undrafted rookie free agents almost never become the best or most productive player on an NFL defense just nine games into their rookie campaign, but that’s exactly who Sanborn was from the time he got his first NFL start against the Dolphins. He finished the game with seven solo tackles. One week later, in his second start, he notched his first two NFL sacks against Jared Goff and the Lions.

He was the only undrafted free agent in the NFL to have a multi-sack game last season. That he played his high school ball in Lake Zurich before going on to college at Wisconsin was just an added bonus.

Had Sanborn not spent the final three games of the season on IR due to an ankle injury, it’s hard to say what his total accomplishments as a rookie could have been, but it’s exciting to imagine what his second season may produce.

And, with the Bears rookie minicamp wrapped up this past weekend and the roster still in need of multiple additions it leaves us wondering if this year’s group of undrafted rookies could deliver another Sanborn or two?

Let’s meet the candidates.

Player, College Position Height Weight Tyson Bagent, Shepherd College QB 6-3 213 Micah Baskerville, LSU LB 6-2 215 Robert Burns, Connecticut FB 5-11 222 Macon Clark, Tulane DB 5-11 203 Aron Cruikshank, Rutgers WR 5-10 170 Jalen Harris, Arizona DE 6-5 257 Robert Haskins, USC OL 6-5 297 Gabriel Houy, Pittsburgh OL 6-6 325 Lorenz Metz, Cincinnati OL 6-9 330 Thyrick Pitts, Deleware WR 6-1 201 Andre Szmyt, Syracuse K 6-1 199 D’Anthony Jones, Houston DE 6-2 280 Josh Lugg, Notre Dame OL 6-6 310 Bralen Trahan, Louisiana S 6-0 201

Every one of these kids was a very good college football player, but obviously none of them were great or they wouldn’t have gone undrafted.

What they all have in common is the speed and athleticism for their positions along with the belief of the Bears scouts, coaches and general manager Ryan Poles that they each have yet to reach their full potential.

Due to the Bears obvious needs at edge rusher and lack of any additions to the roster either via free agency or the draft, the two players that are likely to earn the most attention are Harris and Jones.

Harris is particularly interesting because of his unique size for the position and his blood lines. His father, Sean, was a Bears linebacker from 1995-2000. In 56 games at Arizona, Harris piled up 26 tackles for loss and 14 sacks while actually being known more for his play against the run than rushing the passer.

He is the classic example of a search for athletes with room to dramatically improve their production.

Jones is really more a defensive end body-type than an edge rusher, but he finished last season at Houston with eight sacks, 13 ½ tackles for loss and five forced fumbles.

The two things I heard most about him from scouts were his amazing toughness and workaholic attitude.

Both will be fun to watch in the preseason.

It is impossible to rate the four offensive tackles in the group until we see them play in the preseason, but it is worth noting they all have great size and all come from quality programs.

The most intriguing has to be Metz, who didn’t begin playing football until he was 18 years old and was already a chemical technician in Germany. He actually played more guard than tackle at Cincinnati. Over 45 years of covering this team, he is the biggest Bear I’ve ever seen.

Houy is another lineman worth watching because of all Poles’ boxes he checks. He played both tackle and guard at Pittsburgh, was named to the All-ACC All-Academic team and was a high honor roll student in high school and all-conference performer on the basketball team as a special athlete.

Finally, there’s the king of all long shots in Bagent. Yes, he’s a Division II quarterback, but he’s also an incredible athlete in football and basketball. He owns the record for most touchdown passes across all NCAA divisions with 159. In 2021, he won the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to D-II’s most valuable player, after throwing for 5,000 yards and 53 TDs.

Now, I’ve never heard of Shepherd College, but don’t discount that Bagent was invited to both the combine and Senior Bowl, where his head coach was Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Stranger things have happened.