Bears won’t play in Germany vs. Chiefs in 2023

The NFL announced its international schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday morning. The Chicago Bears will not be a part of it.

The Bears are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, and there was some speculation that it would take place in Frankfurt, Germany. But when the NFL announced the five international games for 2023, Bears-Chiefs was not on it.

Instead, the five international games for 2023 are:

Week 4: Atlanta vs. Jacksonville: Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m. CT on ESPN+. At Wembley Stadium, London

Week 5: Jacksonville vs. Buffalo: Oct. 8, 8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network. At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Week 6: Baltimore vs. Tennessee: Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network. At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Week 9: Miami vs. Kansas City: Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network. At Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Week 10: Indianapolis vs. New England: Nov. 12, 8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network. At Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

NBC’s Peter King reported Monday that the Chiefs have asked the league not to move their matchup with the Bears overseas. Per King, when teams give up a home game to play internationally, they are allowed to request one home game on the schedule not be moved.

The rest of the 2023 Bears schedule will be released at 7 p.m. Thursday. Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond has the full list of what we know so far about who the Bears will play in 2023.