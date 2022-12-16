Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields returns to practice Thursday

LAKE FOREST – Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice Thursday after sitting out a day earlier because of an illness.

Fields was listed as a full participant on Thursday’s practice report, so he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fields sat out on Wednesday but still took part in game preparation. He said he was dealing with a cough and a headache the past few days. On Thursday, he returned to practice and was feeling much better.

“I felt perfectly fine today in practice,” Fields said Thursday at Halas Hall. “I could’ve played a game today.”

Fields expects to play Sunday in a matchup against the Eagles. He enters this week 95 yards shy of becoming the third quarterback ever to rush for 1,000 yards. The only other players who did it were Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson (twice). He’s also 301 rushing yards shy of Jackson’s 2019 record of 1,206 yards.

Fields said to be in the same conversation as Vick and Jackson would be surreal. Fields rooted for the Falcons growing up and had a pair of Vick’s cleats.

“I have friends that tell me, ‘Hey bro, you’re this close to the record,’” Fields said. “I’m always hearing them after the games and stuff like that. But it doesn’t matter how many rushing yards I have, doesn’t matter how many passing yards I have.”

He’s just concerned about winning games.

Eagles present a challenge: When Fields last suited up before the bye week, he played what he called his best passing game of the season. Fields threw for a season-high 254 yards against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 4. Two late interceptions against the Packers doomed the Bears in that game, which was their sixth consecutive loss.

Speaking Thursday at Halas Hall, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said more time and familiarity with his quarterback has been a big reason why Fields seems to be playing much better late in the season.

“The two of us have gotten to know each other better,” Getsy said. “And so with that, there’s more comfort in knowing where to go with each other and how to respond to each other. Play-caller and quarterback have always got to be on the same page.”

Fields has kept the Bears in games with his running and throwing ability. The task will be even tougher this week when the Bears take on the Eagles. The Eagles are allowing a league-best 10.6 points per game. They rank first against the pass (178.7 yards per game) and second in total yards against (297 yards).

The 12-1 Eagles have the league’s best record and a two-game advantage in the NFC. They are in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Their defensive front is among the best the Bears will face all season. The Eagles have five players with at least six sacks on the season. Linebacker Haason Reddick leads the way with 10 sacks. Defensive end Brandon Graham has 8.5 sacks and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has eight.

That doesn’t bode well for Fields, who has the worst sack percentage in the league and has been sacked 40 times in 12 games.

“You just have to be more aware of who’s on the field,” Getsy said. “The level of skill that they have up front, they all do certain things really well.”

Injury report: Receiver Chase Claypool (knee), running back David Montgomery (illness) and tight end Trevon Wesco (calf) did not practice Thursday. Tackle Larry Borom (knee) was a limited participant.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion), receiver N’Keal Harry (back) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) were full participants after dealing with recent injuries.