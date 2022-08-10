Bears remove linebacker Roquan Smith from PUP list

LAKE FOREST – The Bears removed linebacker Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday. The move came one day after Smith made a public request for a trade.

The team placed Smith on the PUP list at the start of training camp, but did not disclose what his injury was. At the same time, it was widely being reported that Smith wanted a contract extension and intended to sit out practice until he received one.

Removing Smith from the PUP list now, one day after he requested a trade and wrote that general manager Ryan Poles and the front office has been “trying to take advantage of me,” will give the Bears the option to fine Smith for sitting out.

According to the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, players under the fifth-year option on their rookie contract – as Smith is now – can be fined $40,000 for every day of practice missed during training camp. The team could also fine him the equivalent of one game paycheck for every preseason game he misses.

The Bears will play their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Soldier Field. For Smith, who is slated to make $9.7 million this season, one game paycheck is the equivalent of just over half a million dollars.

Smith did not appear to be present at practice Wednesday in Lake Forest.