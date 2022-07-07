Report: Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapons charges after falling asleep in Taco Bell drive-thru

Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested Monday in Texas on drug and weapons charges after reportedly falling asleep in a Taco Bell drive-thru with cannabis-infused edibles and multiple firearms in his car.

Moore was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, as first reported by KXII news station in Texas. TMZ later reported that Gainesville police found Moore asleep in a car at a Taco Bell drive-thru, smelling of weed. Police reportedly found “THC edible candies along with three pistols” in his car. Moore was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons, per KXII.

The 27-year-old wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Bears in April. Moore played high school football at Gainesville High School and later played college ball at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Moore in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He played four seasons in Seattle before appearing briefly with the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers last season. Bears general manager Ryan Poles brought in numerous free agent receivers to try to bolster the position over the offseason and Moore was one of those new additions.

Moore is the third Bears player to be arrested this offseason. All three were free agents recently signed by Poles. Receiver Byron Pringle and linebacker Matthew Adams were both arrested in recent months.

Pringle, who the Bears signed in March, was arrested in April in Florida for allegedly doing donuts in his car on a public road with a child in the back seat. He faces charges of reckless driving and driving on an expired license. Pringle declined to comment on the incident when asked about it during veteran minicamp last month.

Pringle, 28, has a pretrial court appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 in Pasco County, Florida, according to online court records. The Bears have a training camp practice scheduled for Aug. 1 in Lake Forest.

Adams, 26, signed a one-year contract with the Bears in April after spending the previous four seasons in Indianapolis, where new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was his defensive coordinator. Adams faces weapon charges stemming from a June incident first reported by TMZ. Police pulled over Adams, who was driving a car that had been reported as stolen, but that Adams claimed to have bought. Police found a handgun in the car that Adams had a permit for, but not in the state of Illinois, according to reports.