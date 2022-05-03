Bears GM Ryan Poles names Jeff King, Trey Koziol co-directors of player personnel

Bears general manager Ryan Poles named Jeff King and Trey Koziol the team’s co-directors of player personnel Tuesday.

King began working for the Bears as a scouting intern in 2015. He most recently served as director of pro scouting. He helped identify the players that the Bears signed in free agency this offseason.

King grew up in Virginia and played tight end at Virginia Tech and in the NFL for the Panthers (2006-10) and Cardinals (2011-13).

Koziol came to Chicago with Poles from the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this offseason. He is a Hinsdale Central graduate who attended Boston College from 2003-07 and played tight end while Poles played on the Eagles’ offensive line. Previously, Koziol had worked for the Chiefs since 2013, first as an area scout and later as a national scout.

“We are excited to name both Jeff and Trey co-directors of player personnel,” Poles said in a statement released by the team. “Not only are both outstanding evaluators, but they also enhance the work environment and culture due to their personalities, passion and selfless approach. Both Jeff and Trey will have a strong influence on roster decisions made in pro and college scouting.”

With the draft now behind him, Poles is making changes to his staff. Director of college scouting Mark Sadowski, who has worked for the team since 2005, is no longer listed among the team’s front office employees.

Sadowski worked under former Bears GMs Jerry Angelo, Phil Emery and Ryan Pace. He is a Chicago-area native and a St. Rita grad.

When a new GM comes to town in the NFL, they typically don’t shake things up in the scouting department until after the draft in May. Making changes in January isn’t feasible because scouts have already spent the fall studying college prospects.