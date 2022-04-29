Shaw Local draft central: Live updates from the 2022 NFL draft

Following months of analysis and speculation, the NFL draft is finally here. The NFL’s biggest offseason event kicks off with the first round at 7 p.m. Thursday from Las Vegas. It will continue throughout the weekend with the second and third rounds on Friday and the final four rounds on Saturday.

Thursday feels somewhat anticlimactic for Bears fans. Their team doesn’t hold a first-round draft pick Thursday night. The Bears traded it away in order to move up and select quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick last year.

The Bears do, however, hold six total draft picks, including a pair of second-round selections (39th and 48th overall).

NFL draft live updates

Vikings, Lions swap picks

The Lions and the Vikings executed an all-NFC North division trade. The Lions traded up for the 12th overall pick and selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

The Lions, who already selected edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick, gave up overall picks No. 32, 34 and 66 in exchange for the Vikings’ No. 12 and 46.

The Vikings trade: Pick 12, pick 46



The Lions trade: Pick 32, 34, 66 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022

Giants use seventh overall pick on Alabama OT Evan Neal

The Giants made use of the extra first-round pick they added a year ago when the Bears traded up to select quarterback Justin Fields.

The Giants took Alabama tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick, the pick that originally belonged to the Bears. On draft night last year, the Bears traded last year’s 20th overall pick, a 2021 fifth-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick (seventh overall) and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for last year’s 11th overall pick.

Top five picks are all defensive players

Each of the top five picks Thursday night was a defensive player. This was the first time that happened since 1991. In the 1991 draft, the top six players were all defensive players.

On Thursday, Jacksonville took edge rusher Travon Walker at No. 1 overall, Detroit took edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the second pick, Houston selected cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third pick, the Jets took cornerback Ahmad Gardner fourth overall and the Giants took edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick.

Jaguars select Travon Walker No. 1 overall; Lions take Aidan Hutchinson

The Jaguars kicked off the draft by selecting Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the first overall pick. The Jaguars had the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row. A year ago, they took quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top pick.

With the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select University of Georgia OLB Travon Walker!@ClaudeNolan | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/NCYnGamy1Q — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 29, 2022

The Jaguars’ selection allowed the Detroit Lions to take hometown hero Aidan Hutchinson, who led Michigan to the College Football Playoff last season, with the second overall pick. Hutchinson went to high school in Dearborn, Michigan, just outside Detroit.

He could be wreaking havoc on NFC North defenses for years to come.

Lions got a sure thing as a team leader and great all around player, but I have my doubts he'll be a consistent double-digit sack guy? Best comp might be Maxx Crosby or Sam Hubbard, although Hutchinson is a superior athlete and sacrilegious as it is to compare him to a Buckeye 😎 — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) April 29, 2022

Pre-Draft analysis

When is the draft and how can I watch it?

The draft takes place in Las Vegas this year, where it was supposed to be held in 2020. All three days of the draft will be carried on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Round 1: 7 p.m. Thursday

Rounds 2-3: 6 p.m. Friday

Rounds 4-7: 11 a.m. Saturday

When do the Bears pick?

The Bears hold six total picks entering the draft. A year ago, former general manager Ryan Pace traded last year’s 20th overall pick, a 2021 fifth-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick (now slotted as seventh overall) and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for last year’s 11th overall pick. The trade enabled the Bears to draft Fields, but left them without a first-round pick this year.

Here are the picks the Bears currently hold (as of Thursday):

2nd round: 39th overall

2nd round: 48th overall (from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for OLB Khalil Mack)

3rd round: 71st overall

5th round: 148th overall (from the Houston Texans in exchange for WR Anthony Miller)

5th round: 150th overall

6th round: 186th overall

As mentioned above, the Bears’ original first- and fourth-round picks now belong to the Giants. They also swapped their seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick in the trade that sent receiver Anthony Miller to Houston. The Texans have since traded that seventh-round pick (228th overall) to the Green Bay Packers.

What to expect from new Bears GM Ryan Poles?

General manager Ryan Poles and his staff spent the past several weeks preparing their draft board following months of scouting. He detailed what that process looks like here.

Everything Poles has done since taking over in January has been about setting up the team for the future, not so much setting it up to succeed in 2022. His first big move was to trade Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick. The move freed up a huge amount of salary cap space in 2023 and beyond.

The Bears were then conservative in free agency. They did not sign anyone to more than a two-year contract. The one big deal they made, a three-year agreement for defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, fell through when Ogunjobi failed his physical.

So what does all that mean for the draft?

It means the Bears still have numerous holes in their 2022 roster. It means Poles is looking at this team through a wide lens. It also means the positions he drafts this weekend might not be the positions that the general public perceives as the Bears’ biggest needs.

Poles, a former offensive lineman himself, has been vocal about wanting to build through the trenches. Don’t be surprised if the Bears use a high draft pick on a lineman, even though the roster looks slim at wide receiver.

“There’s always more work” to do on the offensive line, Poles said this week. Besides the offensive line and receiver, the Bears also have needs at cornerback and safety.

It’s entirely possible the Bears trade down in order to acquire additional picks. Teams will likely come calling about that 39th overall pick. When the first round ends Thursday, general managers have nearly 24 hours to stare at their draft boards and see who’s available. If the right prospect falls to the second round, the Bears could find themselves fielding phone calls for that pick.

Poles was clear that he would be open to it should the right trade partner emerge.

Get to know the top prospects

Shaw Local Senior Bears Analyst Hub Arkush has analyzed hundreds of draft prospects. He has ranked players at every position. Get to know the prospects here.

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Offensive tackle | Interior offensive line | Defensive line | Edge rusher | Linebacker | Cornerback | Safety

Who might be on the Bears’ radar? It’s tough – nearly impossible, really – to say. Even so, here is one prospect at each position to keep an eye on.

QB Bailey Zappe | RB Kyren Williams | WR George Pickens | TE Cade Otton | OT Max Mitchell | OG Jamaree Salyer | DT Phidarian Mathis | Edge Tyreke Smith | LB Leo Chenal | CB Kyler Gordon | S Dane Belton