Bears sign offensive tackle Julién Davenport

The Bears have signed free agent offensive tackle Julién Davenport to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. He most recently played for the Indianapolis Colts.

Davenport, 27, has five years of NFL experience. In that time, he has appeared in 60 games and made 32 starts. He joins an offensive line in Chicago that currently has second-year pros Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins slotted into the starting tackle positions.

Davenport was a fourth-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2017 and spent two seasons in Houston. In August 2019, he was a part of the package that the Texans traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills. Davenport played two seasons in Miami before signing a one-year contract with the Colts ahead of the 2021 season.

He has experience at both right and left tackle. He has starting experience, but hasn’t been a regular starter since 2019. He started eight games in an injury-shortened 2019 season with Miami. Last year in Indianapolis, he started the first four games for the Colts at left tackle until Eric Fisher could return from an Achilles injury.

Davenport figures a likely candidate to be the swing tackle. He could start in a pinch if either of the starting tackles suffers an injury.

The Bears over the weekend also signed two players who had tryouts with the team last week: receiver David Moore and cornerback Greg Stroman Jr.

Moore, 27, is also entering his sixth year in the league. He played four seasons for the Seattle Seahawks before splitting time in Denver and Green Bay last season. He appeared in only three NFL games in 2021. A year earlier, he set a career high with 35 receptions and six touchdowns in 2020. He totaled 417 receiving yards for Seattle that season.

Stroman, 26, did not appear in a game in 2021. He spent time on the practice squads with the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to that, he spent three seasons in Washington and appeared in 20 games, making three starts. He has one career interception.