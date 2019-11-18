Town Crier: Nov. 20, 2019

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Needle Workers

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Parents Care and Share Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road

Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.

Evening Story Times with Miss Jen

Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class

Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Wood Carving Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 267-275-6950

Tech Tuesday: Cyber Navigator

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Tinker Tuesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Tuesday Movie

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5.

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 20

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Divorce Support Group

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays through Nov. 27

Place: Crossview Church, 150 Bethany Road

Information: 815-756-8729 or divorcecare@crossviewefca.com

Workshop Wednesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Teens in grades 6-12 can create a project in this bilingual program. All materials provided.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Studio Open Lab

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting

Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21

Place: Party Office, 205 N. Second St.

Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Fall Bake Sale

Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Place: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 320 S. Second St.

Information: 815-758-5731

Greek desserts and treats, including baklava, custard pie, cakes and cookies, are all handmade by the parishioners at St. George.

Elks Vendor and Craft Fair

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

More then 20 crafters will sell unique items. There will be a 50/50 raffle, free coffee and food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Kishwaukee United Way.

Free Winter Outerwear

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.

Information: 815-758-1351 ot DeKalbAWC@gmail.com

Distribution free to all. Items include new and gently used children’s, women’s and men’s winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves and boots.

Medicare Made Clear

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

‘Burl Ives, Midwestern Minstrel’

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Barry Cloyd, a touring singer, songwriting, multi-instrumentalist and historian, will tell the story of Burl Ives and perform his most well-known, well-loved folk songs.

The Alpha Course

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Sundays through Dec. 8

Place: The Vineyard Church, 205 S. Pointe Circle, DeKalb

Information: www.vineyarddekalb.org

Free Community Meal

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24

Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-6301

HOPE Circle

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 25

Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive

Cost: $15

Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com

350Kishwaukee

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 25

Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.350kishwaukee.org

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 25

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org

DeKalb Masonic Lodge #144

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesday, Nov. 25

Place: DeKalb Masonic Temple, Fairview Drive and S. Fourth St.

Information: https://144-il.ourlodgepage.com

League of Women Voters of DeKalb County Meeting

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Place: DeKalb Township Building, 2323 S. Fourth St.

Information: lwvdkc.il@gmail.com or www.lwvil.org

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Chair Exercises and Fitness

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Babies and Books

Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233

First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club

Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through May 21

Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.

Cost: $25 annually

Information: 815-761-8064

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Genoa Community Women’s Club

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Place: Resource Bank, 310 Route 23

Information: 815-784-6022 or genoacommunitywomensclub@gmail.com

KIRKLAND

The Kirkland Historical Society Annual Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20

Place: Olson Chapel, 309 S. Fifth St.

Information: www.kirklandhistoricalsociety.com

David Clark will present “Repeal of the 18th Amendment - Prohibition”. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Creative Writing Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 25

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-8616

SHABBONA

Community Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.

Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Morning Mingle

Time: 9 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency.

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

ChYoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127

Seated and standing yoga and stretching poses for seniors and those with health challenges. Registration required.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Yarn Barn

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Zumba Gold

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Zumba Gold choreography focuses on balance, range of motion and coordination. Classes focus on all elements of fitness, including cardiovascular, muscular, conditioning and flexibility.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Crafters’ Corner

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Dates: Monday, Nov. 25

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Pokémon Players

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Teen Craft Night

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Sign-up required.