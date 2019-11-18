Town Crier: Nov. 20, 2019

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Needle Workers
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Parents Care and Share Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road
Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.
Evening Story Times with Miss Jen
Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class
Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Wood Carving Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Tech Tuesday: Cyber Navigator
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Tinker Tuesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Tuesday Movie
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5.
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 20
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Divorce Support Group
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays through Nov. 27
Place: Crossview Church, 150 Bethany Road
Information: 815-756-8729 or divorcecare@crossviewefca.com
Workshop Wednesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Teens in grades 6-12 can create a project in this bilingual program. All materials provided.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Studio Open Lab
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting
Date: Thursday, Nov. 21
Place: Party Office, 205 N. Second St.
Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 21
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Fall Bake Sale
Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
Place: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 320 S. Second St.
Information: 815-758-5731
Greek desserts and treats, including baklava, custard pie, cakes and cookies, are all handmade by the parishioners at St. George.
Elks Vendor and Craft Fair
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
More then 20 crafters will sell unique items. There will be a 50/50 raffle, free coffee and food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Kishwaukee United Way.
Free Winter Outerwear
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.
Information: 815-758-1351 ot DeKalbAWC@gmail.com
Distribution free to all. Items include new and gently used children’s, women’s and men’s winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves and boots.
Medicare Made Clear
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
‘Burl Ives, Midwestern Minstrel’
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Barry Cloyd, a touring singer, songwriting, multi-instrumentalist and historian, will tell the story of Burl Ives and perform his most well-known, well-loved folk songs.
The Alpha Course
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Sundays through Dec. 8
Place: The Vineyard Church, 205 S. Pointe Circle, DeKalb
Information: www.vineyarddekalb.org
Free Community Meal
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 24
Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-6301
HOPE Circle
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 25
Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive
Cost: $15
Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com
350Kishwaukee
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 25
Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.350kishwaukee.org
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 25
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
DeKalb Masonic Lodge #144
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesday, Nov. 25
Place: DeKalb Masonic Temple, Fairview Drive and S. Fourth St.
Information: https://144-il.ourlodgepage.com
League of Women Voters of DeKalb County Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26
Place: DeKalb Township Building, 2323 S. Fourth St.
Information: lwvdkc.il@gmail.com or www.lwvil.org
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Chair Exercises and Fitness
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Babies and Books
Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 21
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233
First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club
Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through May 21
Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.
Cost: $25 annually
Information: 815-761-8064
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Genoa Community Women’s Club
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26
Place: Resource Bank, 310 Route 23
Information: 815-784-6022 or genoacommunitywomensclub@gmail.com
KIRKLAND
The Kirkland Historical Society Annual Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20
Place: Olson Chapel, 309 S. Fifth St.
Information: www.kirklandhistoricalsociety.com
David Clark will present “Repeal of the 18th Amendment - Prohibition”. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Creative Writing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 25
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-8616
SHABBONA
Community Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.
Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Morning Mingle
Time: 9 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency.
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Seated and standing yoga and stretching poses for seniors and those with health challenges. Registration required.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Yarn Barn
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Zumba Gold
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 21
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Zumba Gold choreography focuses on balance, range of motion and coordination. Classes focus on all elements of fitness, including cardiovascular, muscular, conditioning and flexibility.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Crafters’ Corner
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Dates: Monday, Nov. 25
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Pokémon Players
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Teen Craft Night
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Sign-up required.