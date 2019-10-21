Town Crier: Oct. 23, 2019

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Parents Care and Share Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road
Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.
Evening Story Times with Miss Jen
Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Wood Carving Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2-5 and their caregivers.
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org
Tinker Tuesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Tuesday Movie
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Divorce Support Group
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays through Nov. 27
Place: Crossview Church, 150 Bethany Road
Information: 815-756-8729 or divorcecare@crossviewefca.com
Workshop Wednesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Bilingual program for teens. All materials provided.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Red Cross Blood Drive
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
Place: NIU Chick Evans Field House, 1050 Lucinda Ave.
Information: www.redcrossblood.org
Blood or platelet donors will be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards.
Christ Community Church 60+ Luncheon
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
Place: Christ Community Church, 2350 Pride Ave.
Cost: $12 suggested donation
Information: 815-787-6161
Hy-Vee will cater lunch, which includes baked potatoes, a salad bar and dessert. Guest speaker will be Jay Payleitner, author of “What If God Wrote Your Bucket List.”
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, Oct. 24
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Zumba Gold
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Studio Open Lab
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Downtown DeKalb Trick-or-Treating
Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
Place: Downtown DeKalb
Information: 815-756-6306 or dekalb.org
Pot Luck Dinner
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Come in costume for a chance to win a prize. Bring a dish to pass for this spaghetti dinner.
English Conversation Club
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or cassandrap@dkpl.org
Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program: Bilingual Informational Session
Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-972-7252 or jgreen@wchd.org
Learn more about the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, which helps provide screening tests for breast and cervical care.
Adult Game Night
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or cassandrap@dkpl.org
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Building ‘Box’terpieces
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 25
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568
Upcycle a cardboard box into a “box”terpiece, from a dinosaur Halloween costume to a board game.
‘Howl-o-ween’ Dog Costume Contest
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
Place: Katz Dog Park, 393 W. Dresser Road
Information: 815-758-6663
Bring your costumed dog to the dog park for a chance to win prizes. No registration required. Contest categories are Most “Spook-tacular,” “Howling” with laughter and Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo. Judging begins at 11 a.m. and winners will be announced at 11:15 a.m.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Mighty Makers: Let’s Code
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org
Children in kindergarten through fifth grades can play hands-on coding games.
The Story of Smoky the War Dog
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2114, or teresai@dkpl.org
Storyteller Adrian Brigham, his wife, recording artist Denise Brigham and their Yorkie will tell the story of Smokey the War Dog, a famous entertainer, a decorated war hero and the world’s first official therapy dog.
Lego Club: Dragons and Stop-Motion
Time: 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or juliez@dkpl.org
Children can make dragons and landscapes out of Legos, then create a stop motion movie.
Russian Ballet Theatre presents ‘Swan Lake’
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Cost: $35 to $75
Information: www.egyptiantheatredekalb.com
The Alpha Course
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Sundays through Dec. 8
Place: The Vineyard Church, 205 S. Pointe Circle, DeKalb
Information: www.vineyarddekalb.org
Alpha is a series of sessions exploring the Christian faith.
Free Community Meal
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-6301
350Kishwaukee
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, Oct. 28
Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.350kishwaukee.org
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Oct. 28
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Chair Exercises and Fitness
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club
Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through May 21
Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.
Cost: $25 annually
Information: 815-761-8064
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Creative Writing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Monday, Oct. 28
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-8616
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Registration required.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Teen Craft Night
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
For ages 12 to 17. Sign-up required.
58th Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Fest
Dates: Wednesday through Sunday
Place: Downtown Sycamore
Information: www.sycamorepumpkinfestival.com
Wednesday’s events include decorated pumpkin check-in and drop-off from 4 to 9 p.m. at the courthouse lawn and the giant cake-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. The Teen Carnival and Kiddie Carnival will run from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Historic Homes Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, the Pumpkin Run will begin at 9:05 a.m. at the Armory and the Pumpkin Festival Parade will kick off at 1 p.m.
Downtown Sycamore Trick-or-Treating
Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: Downtown Sycamore
Information: www.discoversycamore.com
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, Oct. 24
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
DeKalb County Quilters’ Guild Show
Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
Place: Federated Church, 612 W. State St.
Cost: $3 adults, children 10 and younger enter free
Information: www.dcqg.org or showinfo@dcqg.org
The 40th anniversary show, “Harvest of Quilts,” will feature quilts, demonstrations, raffle quilts and baskets, handmade gift boutique and fabrics and books for sale.
Craft Show
Times and dates: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-758-5542
Historic Tour of Homes
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
Place: Locations in Sycamore
Cost: $25 each or $40 for a couple
Information: 815-895-5762
This year’s theme is “The Heart of Sycamore.” In addition to touring six homes, the North Grove one-room school will be open and Clint Cargile will give a presentation at Blumen Gardens on the history of the Sycamore & Cortland Railroad.
Crafters’ Corner
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Dates: Monday, Oct. 28
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
WATERMAN
Drive-thru/ Carryout Pork Chop and Chicken Dinner
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 25
Place: Waterman United Methodist Church, 210 W. Garfield
Cost: $12
Information: 815-739-5473
The menu will include pork chop and quarter chicken combo including baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw, roll and butter catered by 5-B’s.