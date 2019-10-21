Town Crier: Oct. 23, 2019

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Parents Care and Share Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road

Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.

Evening Story Times with Miss Jen

Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Wood Carving Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2-5 and their caregivers.

Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 267-275-6950

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org

Tinker Tuesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Tuesday Movie

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Divorce Support Group

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays through Nov. 27

Place: Crossview Church, 150 Bethany Road

Information: 815-756-8729 or divorcecare@crossviewefca.com

Workshop Wednesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Bilingual program for teens. All materials provided.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

Red Cross Blood Drive

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24

Place: NIU Chick Evans Field House, 1050 Lucinda Ave.

Information: www.redcrossblood.org

Blood or platelet donors will be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards.

Christ Community Church 60+ Luncheon

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24

Place: Christ Community Church, 2350 Pride Ave.

Cost: $12 suggested donation

Information: 815-787-6161

Hy-Vee will cater lunch, which includes baked potatoes, a salad bar and dessert. Guest speaker will be Jay Payleitner, author of “What If God Wrote Your Bucket List.”

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 24

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Zumba Gold

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Studio Open Lab

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Downtown DeKalb Trick-or-Treating

Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24

Place: Downtown DeKalb

Information: 815-756-6306 or dekalb.org

Pot Luck Dinner

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Come in costume for a chance to win a prize. Bring a dish to pass for this spaghetti dinner.

English Conversation Club

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or cassandrap@dkpl.org

Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program: Bilingual Informational Session

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-972-7252 or jgreen@wchd.org

Learn more about the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, which helps provide screening tests for breast and cervical care.

Adult Game Night

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or cassandrap@dkpl.org

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Building ‘Box’terpieces

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568

Upcycle a cardboard box into a “box”terpiece, from a dinosaur Halloween costume to a board game.

‘Howl-o-ween’ Dog Costume Contest

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Place: Katz Dog Park, 393 W. Dresser Road

Information: 815-758-6663

Bring your costumed dog to the dog park for a chance to win prizes. No registration required. Contest categories are Most “Spook-tacular,” “Howling” with laughter and Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo. Judging begins at 11 a.m. and winners will be announced at 11:15 a.m.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Mighty Makers: Let’s Code

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org

Children in kindergarten through fifth grades can play hands-on coding games.

The Story of Smoky the War Dog

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2114, or teresai@dkpl.org

Storyteller Adrian Brigham, his wife, recording artist Denise Brigham and their Yorkie will tell the story of Smokey the War Dog, a famous entertainer, a decorated war hero and the world’s first official therapy dog.

Lego Club: Dragons and Stop-Motion

Time: 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or juliez@dkpl.org

Children can make dragons and landscapes out of Legos, then create a stop motion movie.

Russian Ballet Theatre presents ‘Swan Lake’

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Cost: $35 to $75

Information: www.egyptiantheatredekalb.com

The Alpha Course

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Sundays through Dec. 8

Place: The Vineyard Church, 205 S. Pointe Circle, DeKalb

Information: www.vineyarddekalb.org

Alpha is a series of sessions exploring the Christian faith.

Free Community Meal

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-6301

350Kishwaukee

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, Oct. 28

Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.350kishwaukee.org

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, Oct. 28

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Chair Exercises and Fitness

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club

Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through May 21

Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.

Cost: $25 annually

Information: 815-761-8064

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Creative Writing Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Monday, Oct. 28

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-8616

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

ChYoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127

Registration required.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Teen Craft Night

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

For ages 12 to 17. Sign-up required.

58th Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Fest

Dates: Wednesday through Sunday

Place: Downtown Sycamore

Information: www.sycamorepumpkinfestival.com

Wednesday’s events include decorated pumpkin check-in and drop-off from 4 to 9 p.m. at the courthouse lawn and the giant cake-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. The Teen Carnival and Kiddie Carnival will run from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Historic Homes Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, the Pumpkin Run will begin at 9:05 a.m. at the Armory and the Pumpkin Festival Parade will kick off at 1 p.m.

Downtown Sycamore Trick-or-Treating

Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: Downtown Sycamore

Information: www.discoversycamore.com

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 24

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

DeKalb County Quilters’ Guild Show

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Place: Federated Church, 612 W. State St.

Cost: $3 adults, children 10 and younger enter free

Information: www.dcqg.org or showinfo@dcqg.org

The 40th anniversary show, “Harvest of Quilts,” will feature quilts, demonstrations, raffle quilts and baskets, handmade gift boutique and fabrics and books for sale.

Craft Show

Times and dates: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-758-5542

Historic Tour of Homes

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Place: Locations in Sycamore

Cost: $25 each or $40 for a couple

Information: 815-895-5762

This year’s theme is “The Heart of Sycamore.” In addition to touring six homes, the North Grove one-room school will be open and Clint Cargile will give a presentation at Blumen Gardens on the history of the Sycamore & Cortland Railroad.

Crafters’ Corner

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Dates: Monday, Oct. 28

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

WATERMAN

Drive-thru/ Carryout Pork Chop and Chicken Dinner

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Place: Waterman United Methodist Church, 210 W. Garfield

Cost: $12

Information: 815-739-5473

The menu will include pork chop and quarter chicken combo including baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw, roll and butter catered by 5-B’s.