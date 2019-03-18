Town Crier: March 20, 2019

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Parents Care and Share Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road

Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Maker Monday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 267-275-6950

Tech Tuesday: Cyber Navigator

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

AARP Free Tax-Aide

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 11

Place: Elder Care, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

By appointment only.

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

Tuesday Movie

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Ladies A Cappella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, March 20

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Cat Yoga

Times: 6 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: cowzroc@gmail.com

Register in advance, there will be space for only five walk-ins.

Oral Histories of DeKalb Podcast Series: Informational Session

Times and dates: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-557-7526 or saramf2@illinois.edu

Stitch Niche

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Computer Basics

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Workshop Wednesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Learn how to create a project in this bilingual program.

Job Readiness Workshop

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Adventure at Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Ages 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group.

DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting

Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting

Date: Thursday, March 21

Place: Universalist Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 158 N. Fourth St.

Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org

How to Make a Vision Board

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

‘Sisterhood Stories 2019’

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Information: DeKalbAWC@gmail.com

NIU School of Theatre and Dance will present“Sisterhood Stories 2019.”

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Women on the Ballot: DeKalb County Yard Signs

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Date: Fridays through April; also by appointment any day

Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.

Information: DeKalbAWC@gmail.com

AARP Free Tax-Aide

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Saturdays through April 13, except March 30

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-757-1800 or 815-756-9568, ext. 2150

First come, first served.

Read to Rover

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, March 23

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Sound Saturday: Introduction to Protools First

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Saturday, March 23

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Medicare Made Clear

Time: 11a.m. to noon

Date: Saturday, March 23

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Journey to Science with NIU STEM

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 23

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Free program open to ages 7 to 12. Register online at www.dkpl.org. Limited to 20 participants.

‘Wonderfully Alice’

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 23

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701

NIU School of Theatre and Dance students will perform. There will be an opportunity to talk with the creators of the work. Program is free and intended for teens and adults.

Free Anime Movie Showing

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Date: Sunday, March 24

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org

“Summer Wars” will be shown.

Free Community Meal

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Sunday, March 24

Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-6301

350Kishwaukee

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, March 25

Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.350kishwaukee.org

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, March 25

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Babies and Books

Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233

Novel Newts

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

For children in fifth through eighth grades.

AARP Free Tax-Aide

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Dates: Fridays and Saturdays through April 6

Place: Resource Bank, 310 S. Illinois Route 23

Information: 815-784-8301

First come, first served.

St. Catherine of Genoa Fish Fry

Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Fridays through April 12

Place: St. Catherine of Genoa, 340 S. Stott St.

Cost: Free will donation

Information: 815-784-2355

All-you-can-eat dine in. Carryouts available.

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Induction of a New Pastor

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Date: Sunday, March 24

Place: First Baptist Church, 316 N. Sycamore St.

Information: 815-784-2616

Interim Pastor Zach Davis from Wyoming will be inducted as the church’s new pastor. A potluck will follow the ceremony.

Genoa Community Women’s Club

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Place: Resource Bank, 310 Route 23

Information: 815-826-0207 or genoacommunitywomensclub@gmail.com

Community Men’s Group

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Place: Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road

Information: 815-784-2522 or www.barneyfife.com

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Interviewing Workshop

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Place: Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St.

Information: 815-825-2525

Call the library to register.

It’s Spring, Let’s Dance

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Date: Saturday, March 23

Place: Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St.

Information: 815-825-2525

Children 5 and younger can participate in a fun morning of music and song.

Spring Art Mural

Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Tuesday, March 26, and Thursday, March 28

Place: Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St.

Information: 815-825-2525

Ages 8 to 11 can join in creating a mural during this two-session workshop. Space limited; call the library to register.

Free Movie: ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 28

Place: Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St.

Information: 815-825-2525

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

ChYoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127

Registration required.

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

AARP Free Tax-Aide

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Dates: Wednesdays through April 10

Place: Sycamore Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-757-1800

First come, first served.

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Stories and Songs with Bruce

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Friday, March 22

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, March 22

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

AARP Free Tax-Aide

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Dates: Saturdays through April 13

Place: Ideal Industries Product Training Room, 1122 Park Ave.

Information: 815-895-5181

First come, first served.

Pokémon Players

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Teen Craft Night

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 27

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

For ages 12 to 17. Sign-up required.