Town Crier: March 20, 2019

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Parents Care and Share Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road
Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Maker Monday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Tech Tuesday: Cyber Navigator
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
AARP Free Tax-Aide
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 11
Place: Elder Care, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
By appointment only.
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
Tuesday Movie
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Ladies A Cappella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 20
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, March 20
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Cat Yoga
Times: 6 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 20
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: cowzroc@gmail.com
Register in advance, there will be space for only five walk-ins.
Oral Histories of DeKalb Podcast Series: Informational Session
Times and dates: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-557-7526 or saramf2@illinois.edu
Stitch Niche
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 20
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Computer Basics
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 20
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Workshop Wednesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Learn how to create a project in this bilingual program.
Job Readiness Workshop
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 21
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Adventure at Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 21
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Ages 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group.
DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting
Date: Thursday, March 21
Place: Universalist Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 158 N. Fourth St.
Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org
How to Make a Vision Board
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 21
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 21
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
‘Sisterhood Stories 2019’
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 21
Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Information: DeKalbAWC@gmail.com
NIU School of Theatre and Dance will present“Sisterhood Stories 2019.”
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Women on the Ballot: DeKalb County Yard Signs
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Date: Fridays through April; also by appointment any day
Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.
Information: DeKalbAWC@gmail.com
AARP Free Tax-Aide
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Saturdays through April 13, except March 30
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-757-1800 or 815-756-9568, ext. 2150
First come, first served.
Read to Rover
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, March 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Sound Saturday: Introduction to Protools First
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, March 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Medicare Made Clear
Time: 11a.m. to noon
Date: Saturday, March 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Journey to Science with NIU STEM
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Free program open to ages 7 to 12. Register online at www.dkpl.org. Limited to 20 participants.
‘Wonderfully Alice’
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701
NIU School of Theatre and Dance students will perform. There will be an opportunity to talk with the creators of the work. Program is free and intended for teens and adults.
Free Anime Movie Showing
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Date: Sunday, March 24
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
“Summer Wars” will be shown.
Free Community Meal
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Sunday, March 24
Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-6301
350Kishwaukee
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, March 25
Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.350kishwaukee.org
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, March 25
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Babies and Books
Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233
Novel Newts
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 21
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
For children in fifth through eighth grades.
AARP Free Tax-Aide
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Dates: Fridays and Saturdays through April 6
Place: Resource Bank, 310 S. Illinois Route 23
Information: 815-784-8301
First come, first served.
St. Catherine of Genoa Fish Fry
Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Fridays through April 12
Place: St. Catherine of Genoa, 340 S. Stott St.
Cost: Free will donation
Information: 815-784-2355
All-you-can-eat dine in. Carryouts available.
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Induction of a New Pastor
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Date: Sunday, March 24
Place: First Baptist Church, 316 N. Sycamore St.
Information: 815-784-2616
Interim Pastor Zach Davis from Wyoming will be inducted as the church’s new pastor. A potluck will follow the ceremony.
Genoa Community Women’s Club
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, March 26
Place: Resource Bank, 310 Route 23
Information: 815-826-0207 or genoacommunitywomensclub@gmail.com
Community Men’s Group
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, March 26
Place: Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road
Information: 815-784-2522 or www.barneyfife.com
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Interviewing Workshop
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Thursday, March 21
Place: Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St.
Information: 815-825-2525
Call the library to register.
It’s Spring, Let’s Dance
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Date: Saturday, March 23
Place: Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St.
Information: 815-825-2525
Children 5 and younger can participate in a fun morning of music and song.
Spring Art Mural
Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Tuesday, March 26, and Thursday, March 28
Place: Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St.
Information: 815-825-2525
Ages 8 to 11 can join in creating a mural during this two-session workshop. Space limited; call the library to register.
Free Movie: ‘Mary Poppins Returns’
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 28
Place: Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St.
Information: 815-825-2525
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Registration required.
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 20
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
AARP Free Tax-Aide
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Dates: Wednesdays through April 10
Place: Sycamore Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-757-1800
First come, first served.
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Stories and Songs with Bruce
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Friday, March 22
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 22
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
AARP Free Tax-Aide
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Dates: Saturdays through April 13
Place: Ideal Industries Product Training Room, 1122 Park Ave.
Information: 815-895-5181
First come, first served.
Pokémon Players
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, March 26
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Teen Craft Night
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 27
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
For ages 12 to 17. Sign-up required.